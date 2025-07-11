Radhika Yadav's Father Had 'Liked The Song' From Her Music Video

Radhika, a 25-year-old former tennis player, was shot dead by her father Deepak at their residence in the upscale Sushant Lok area of Gurugram on Thursday, July 10. The father confessed to killing his daughter and was arrested on July 11.

| Radhika Yadav deactivated Insta after music video release: Report

Earlier, police had mentioned that a particular music video of Radhika might have caused tensions within her household, and confirmed that this aspect will also be probed.

He said Radhika was accompanied by her mother during the shooting of the music video.

"When we met her for the first time, she told us that she wants to work in this line -- ads, movies, music videos,...She desired to work in this line...After that, we never met," Inam said.

He revealed that Radhika had promoted the song on her social media days later. "We were in contact during the release of the song...She deactivated and reactivated her Instagram account around 2-3 times...," he claimed.

Radhika Yadav was shot death by her father on July 10.

She received four bullets, three in the back and one in the shoulder, according to the postmortem report by a board of three doctors, said police.

That done, her body was handed over to the family and taken for last rites to the family's village in Wazirabad, close by. She was cremated on Friday evening. About 150 people, including her grieving family, attended the funeral with her brother Dheeraj lighting the pyre.

Her father, who confessed to the crime and told police he was taunted for living off her income from a tennis academy, was produced in court on Friday and remanded to one day's police custody.

Police earlier claimed the tennis academy ran by Radhika was the bone of contention between the father and the daughter. Her father reportedly felt that he was financially well off and also earned from rental income, so there was no need for his daughter to run an academy, the police claimed.