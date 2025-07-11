Hunter × Hunter Store Unveils Vibrant 2025 Summer Collection To Delight Global Fans Of Adventure Manga

MENAFN - GetNews) The merch pays homage to Yoshihiro Togashi's masterpiece through high quality merch items







Hunter X Hunter Store , the premier destination for fans of the renowned Hunter × Hunter manga and anime, has announced its all-new 2025 Summer Collection. Designed to celebrate the epic journeys, iconic characters, and dynamic Nen battles from Yoshihiro Togashi's masterpiece, this drop meets the merch demand of the series' worldwide fanbase-now totalling over 84 million manga copies in circulation.

In a statement to the press, a senior spokesperson said,“We're incredibly excited to present our Summer Collection that has been crafted with the same passion as the Hunter × Hunter universe. This line brings to life the adventurous spirit of Gon, Killua, Kurapika, Hisoka, and more, and celebrates the themes of friendship, determination, and discovery that have defined the series for over two decades.”

The collection includes Hunter X Hunter Shirt , Hunter X Hunter Hoodie , and button-up shirts featuring original designs-from the core friendship quartet to the enigmatic Phantom Troupe-ideal for fan expression in warm weather. Other Accessories & collectibles include Trendy caps, collector posters, keychains, and eye-catching phone cases, all infused with Nen symbols, manga panel art, and quotes that resonate with long-time followers . Each piece is crafted with durable materials-cotton blends, sturdy stitching-to ensure longevity. Fair pricing ensures fans from all regions can proudly represent their favorite world.

He went on to add,“As fans ourselves, we understand how deeply the story and characters resonate. Our mission was to capture that emotional energy in a summer collection that's wearable, affordable, and true to the Hunter × Hunter universe. We hope that fans from all walks of life will appreciate this collection.”

Hunter × Hunter Store ships to over 200 countries, featuring fast, trackable delivery to ensure fans worldwide can enjoy the collection without delay.