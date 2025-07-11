PUR Cold Pressed Juice Donates 10% Of Online Sales To Kerrville Flood Relief Effort

PUR Cold Pressed Juice launches Texas flood relief campaign, donating 10% of online sales through July to Kerrville families affected by recent flooding.

PUR Cold Pressed teams with the Salvation Army to double the impact of online purchases for Texas flood relief.

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the devastating floods impacting Kerrville and communities across the Texas Hill Country, PUR Cold Pressed Juice will donate 10% of all online sales-from July 8 through July 31-to the Salvation Army's Kerrville Flood Relief Fund .

“Our hearts are with the Kerrville community,” said Sabrina Metzger, spokesperson for PUR.“It's a place that shaped not only my summers, but my life, my family, and so many others we love. This is our way of giving back-urgently and directly.”

Funds raised will go directly to the Salvation Army's official Kerrville relief campaign, which is currently matching all contributions dollar-for-dollar, effectively doubling the impact of each purchase.

10% of gross online sales will support:

Emergency food distribution

Temporary shelter and housing

Essential supplies for families

Rebuilding efforts for damaged homes and infrastructure

“We're grateful we can offer a way for our customers to help,” Metzger added.“Whether it's a one-time order or a new subscription, every purchase makes a difference. And if you'd rather give directly, we encourage you to use the link above.”

About PUR Cold Pressed Juice

PUR Cold Pressed Juice is a Texas-based wellness brand committed to delivering fresh, organic, cold-pressed beverages made without preservatives or pasteurization. Sourcing locally and juicing within hours of harvest, PUR offers nutrient-rich juices, protein blends, and wellness shots designed to support detox, digestion, immunity, and overall vitality.

Their offerings include daily juices, cleanse kits, plant-based proteins, and functional wellness shots-all shipped fresh and nationwide. PUR believes in whole-body health, sustainable practices, and supporting the communities it calls home.

