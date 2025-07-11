Bjmining Launches XRP-Compatible Cloud Mining Contracts Amid Market Volatility And Increased XRP Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) When the market no longer gives a definite answer, active value-added is the long-term solution for investors

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As XRP experiences a sharp increase in market interest during July's volatile crypto climate, BJMining has announced a timely expansion of its global mining services by enabling XRP as a supported asset for its cloud-based mining contracts. The development comes as part of BJMining's commitment to providing more accessible and diversified digital asset options for global users.





The recent market uptick-marked by Ethereum gas fee reductions, Bitcoin stabilizing above $114,000, and a surge in Solana activity-has prompted investors to revisit XRP's long-term utility. Amid this environment, BJMining's new support for XRP-based cloud mining aims to meet demand from investors seeking stable digital income models beyond traditional coin-holding strategies.

Transforming Passive Holdings into Productive Assets

With XRP lacking a native staking mechanism, many long-term holders have had limited opportunities to earn on idle assets. BJMining addresses this gap by offering a system where users can participate in crypto mining using XRP as payment for cloud-based contract plans.

“By integrating XRP as a payment and mining option, we're giving users a practical way to generate income without needing advanced technical knowledge or infrastructure,” said a BJMining representative.“This is especially important for those looking to diversify and stabilize their exposure in the crypto sector.”

BJMining's seven advantages make mining easy and reliable



Sign up and get $15: New users can get a $15 when they register, and can start mining without recharging;



No equipment or maintenance required: The platform is responsible for operation and maintenance and energy consumption management throughout the process, and users only need to select a contract to start earning profits;



AI Intelligent Scheduling System: Automatically determine the currency market and mining difficulty, dynamically allocate computing power, and improve yield;



Green energy drive: All mines use clean energy such as wind, hydro, and solar energy, which is in line with the global trend of carbon neutrality;



Funds and data security: McAfee + Cloudflare dual protection architecture, user assets are fully insured by AIG;



Supports flexible withdrawals in multiple currencies: BTC, DOGE, ETH, XRP, USDT and other mainstream assets, fast arrival without waiting;

Flexible promotion rebate mechanism: Invite friends to enjoy up to 5% commission reward, with no upper limit, to build your passive income network.



Mainstream contract recommendations to suit different investment objectives

BJMining currently has a variety of main contracts online, covering short-term trials to long-term stable configurations:



WhatsMiner M50S+:Invest $100 for 2 days, total net income is $106;

WhatsMiner M60S++:Invest $600 for 7 days, total net income is $652.50;

Avalon Miner A1566:Invest $1200 for 15 days, total net income is $1434;

WhatsMiner M66S+:Invest $5800 for 30 days, total net income is $8410;

Antminer L7:Invest $12000 for 40 days, total net income is $20160; Antminer S21e XP Hyd:Invest $27000 for 45 days, total net income is $48870;

All contracts support XRP payment, which takes effect immediately after purchase, and you can start receiving daily dividends the next day.





About BJMining

Founded in 2015, BJMining is a UK-headquartered cloud mining provider serving over 5 million users across more than 180 countries. Operating more than 60 mining farms and 1.2 million mining machines globally, the company leverages AI-driven scheduling and renewable energy infrastructure to deliver secure and energy-efficient mining services.

All mining operations are backed by enterprise-grade security architecture and insurance protocols. BJMining supports asset management in multiple cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, and now XRP.

Forward Outlook

As cryptocurrency continues to evolve from speculative trading to asset-backed income generation, BJMining's expansion of payment options reflects a broader industry shift toward accessibility, energy sustainability, and risk-managed crypto investing.

