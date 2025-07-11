Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:11 AM EST - Orezone Gold Corporation : Has today lodged a prospectus with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission for an initial public offering to raise proceeds of A$75.0 million (before associated costs). Orezone Gold Corporation shares T are trading up $0.03 at $1.13.

