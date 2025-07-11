Marble Box Surpasses 30,000 Daily Transactions While Maintaining 99.9% Accuracy In Insurance Back-Office Operations
With over 800 trained insurance professionals and more than two decades of industry experience, Marble Box enables agencies, carriers, and service providers to streamline their operations without adding to in-house staffing burdens. Services cover the full scope of insurance back-office needs, including:
Policy servicing and renewals
Quoting and submission prep
Underwriting and claims document support
Insurance accounting and reconciliation
Proof-of-coverage fulfillment
Custom data workflows and system updates
Operating within a secure, ISO 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Type 2-certified environment, Marble Box delivers both compliance and reliability at scale. Clients benefit from real-time processing on U.S.-aligned hours and dedicated support teams trained on leading AMS platforms like Applied Epic, AMS360, and HawkSoft.
With a focus on eliminating backlogs, reducing costs, and supporting long-term scalability, Marble Box continues to be the go-to solution for back-office staffing in the insurance industry.
About Marble Box
Marble Box provides dedicated insurance back-office staffing solutions that help agencies and carriers offload high-volume administrative tasks, reduce risk, and increase operational efficiency. The company is headquartered at 233 S Wacker Dr, Suite 4400, Chicago, IL 60606, and serves more than 200 insurance organizations nationwide.
