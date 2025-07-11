Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Shares Video Of Maha Minister Sanjay Shirsat With Bag Full Of Cash

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) A political row has erupted in Maharashtra after a video was shared on Friday on social media by Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut, who levelled serious allegations against Shiv Sena Minister Sanjay Shirsat, purportedly showing him in possession of a big bag full of cash at his home, suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis must take a note of it.

Raut in his social media post on X said, "This thrilling video should be watched by the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah! What's going on in the country! (This video of a Maharashtra Minister says a lot)."

Reacting to Raut's allegations, Minister Shirsat said, "I just watched that video. What the video shows is my house. My bedroom. I am sitting in the bedroom. My beloved dog is in my bedroom next to me. I am not surprised by the video, there is nothing wrong with it, it is an attempt to target. A bag is kept. If such a big bag is to be kept for money, why is it in the cupboard?"

The Minister clarified that there is no money in the bag next to him but clothes in his house.

Raut's decision to target Minister Shirsat comes a day after he has received a notice from the Income Tax department seeking an explanation of the increase in his assets between the 2019 and 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The Shiv Sena-UBT leader also hogged the headlines after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, in the State Council announced a high-level inquiry into the tender process for the sale of Hotel VITS at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar which involved the company of his son Siddhant.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve had raised a calling attention motion on the now cancelled tender process for the sale of the said hotel.

Danve said, "A company formed in 2024 was allowed to participate in the bid. The hotel bid was fixed at 2018 rate which was severely undervalued. The cartelisation of the companies led to acceptance of a tender of a company which did not have three years of ITR as required. Will there be an action against the officials and the company which had won the tender?"

Minister Shirsat said that the tender for the hotel had been floated six times in the past but received no bid.

He also said the tendering process was being carried out as per the court's orders.

Amid facing flak, Minister Shirsat last month said that he was asking his son Siddhant to withdraw from the race to procure a hotel.