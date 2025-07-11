Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Hosts Azerbaijan-Armenia Meeting


2025-07-11 07:03:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, July 11 (KUNA) -- The UAE hosted a meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on bilateral relations and ways to support efforts to build trust and promote stability in the South Caucasus region.
UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed held separate meetings with President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan, voicing his country's appreciation for their decision to meet in Abu Dhabi.
He underscored the UAE's international status as a credible advocate of peace, diplomatic solutions, multilateral cooperation and regional stability, according to the Emirate News Agency (WAM).
During the meetings, the UAE President reaffirmed Abu Dhabi's commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at consolidating peace and stability in the Caucasus, and achieving development and prosperity for the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
He stressed the significance of constructive dialogue and mutual understanding between Azerbaijan and Armenia, reiterating the UAE's ironclad position calling for favoring peaceful solutions and sustainable regional cooperation. (end)
