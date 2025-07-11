Dhadak 2 Trailer OUT: Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi Shine In Romantic Saga [WATCH]

The much-awaited trailer for Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's film, Dhadak 2, was revealed on Friday. Produced under the banners of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures, the film is directed by Shazia Iqbal. It will be released in theaters worldwide on August 1st. This film is a sequel to the 2018 movie Dhadak, which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Karan shared the trailer on his Instagram, writing, "Two worlds collide to become one, the trailer for #Dhadak2 is here. The film releases in cinemas on August 1st. @siddhantchaturvedi @tripti_dimri #UmeshKrBansal."

What's in the Dhadak 2 Trailer?

The trailer for Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Dhadak 2 is powerful and impactful. It begins with Siddhant telling Triptii, "If you love me, stay away from me." Triptii responds, "Why should I stay away?" Siddhant says, "Staying together isn't as easy as you think." The trailer then showcases college life, where students and teachers mock Siddhant, but Triptii gradually grows closer to him. Their romance blossoms amidst student clashes and conflicts. Obstacles to their love include family disapproval, fights, and intense confrontations. A powerful dialogue concludes the trailer: "If you have to choose between dying and fighting, choose to fight." Siddhant's fierce side emerges, ready to do anything for his love. The trailer is packed with romance, action, and thrills, captivating fans.

When is Dhadak 2 Releasing?

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 will hit theaters on August 1st. This is their first film together, and their chemistry is evident in the trailer. Both deliver excellent performances. Fans are showering the trailer with comments like, "Triptii is back," "Brilliant acting and heartwarming emotions," "Got goosebumps watching the trailer," "Can't wait to watch the film," and "They look perfect together."