Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Finance Minister Inaugurates New Board Of Consolidated Bank Ghana

2025-07-11 03:00:11
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) ACCRA, Ghana, July 11, 2025/APO Group/ --

Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has inaugurated a new Board of Directors for Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG).

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Dr. Ato Forson reminded the board that CBG stands as a symbol of the state's intervention, when approximately GH₵30 billion was spent to purportedly salvage and restore confidence in the financial sector.

“I have assured the board of the government's commitment to recapitalize CBG in the coming year. However, it is equally important that this board safeguards taxpayers' money, as you have been entrusted with a crucial national asset,” he charged.

The Finance Minister also issued a firm warning against the era of excessive salaries and board allowances within State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), stressing that such practices would not be tolerated under the current administration.

Newly appointed Board Chairman, Mr. Ernest Mawuli Agbesi, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the nation once again. He commended the government's resolve to recapitalize the bank and pledged that the board would work diligently to deliver value to both the government and the Ghanaian people.

The newly inaugurated CBG Board comprises:

. Mr. Ernest Mawuli Agbesi - Chairperson

. Dr. Naomi Wolali Kwetey - Managing Director

. Ms. Irene Ackuaku - Member

. Mr. David Adom - Member

. Mr. Michael Kwasi Anyamesem - Member

. Mr. Stephen Kporzih - Member

. Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu - Member

. Mrs. Immaculate Kawe Kanlisi - Member

. Mr. John Alexander Ackon - Member

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Finance - Republic of Ghana.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

