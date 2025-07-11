Now Playing: Award-Winning Sci-Fi Epic 'Shape Of Things To Come' Arrives On Youtube With Imdb Credits

The Future is Stranger Than Fiction: "Shape of Things to Come" official movie poster featuring Tommy Timex and Autonomous: The Merciless Mech.

Shape of Things to Come: The first AI-generated film to premier in IMAX becomes the first AI-generated film to achieve IMDb status and credits.

Director Tony Savo poses with "Autonomous" at Roseville Gamers Expo in Roseville, CA - The 2-day anime and fan expo served as the films official launch party with exclusive merchandise and collectibles.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tony Savo 's critically acclaimed, sci-fi epic, "Shape of Things to Come ," is now streaming on YouTube following a remarkable film festival run. This groundbreaking, 15 minute short has made history as the first AI-generated film to premiere in IMAX and is the first AI-generated film to achieve official IMDb status and credits."Shape of Things to Come" has garnered significant industry recognition, including six awards at the 2025 Travancore International Film Awards (TIFA2025), such as "Best Animated Screenplay" and "Best Producer Animated Film." It also received "Best AI Film" at the 2025 Hollywood Stage Script Film Competition and "Best Director Animated Film" at the 2025 Sactown Movie Buffs Film Festival.The film's creation is a testament to the democratization of filmmaking. Sacramento-based futurist and filmmaker Tony Savo created "Shape of Things to Come" using cutting-edge, open-source AI video generators on an Android mobile phone for less than the cost of a pair of Meta Ray-Bans."Access to creation is no longer limited by huge budgets and studio deals-a smartphone and wifi is all it takes now," says Savo. "It's an exciting time for anyone with an imagination. 'Shape of Things to Come' offers a clear look at the future of filmmaking and IP development in the age of AI."About "Shape of Things to Come""Shape of Things to Come" is a thought-provoking animated short film exploring the intersection of technology and human consciousness.The story follows Tommy Timex, an ordinary gig-worker from Sacramento, who is drawn into the high-stakes world of Silicon Valley. As Tommy navigates the complexities of the tech industry and learns to harness the power of artificial intelligence, a sudden, unspecified setback forces him to confront reality in a mind-bending exploration of the future.The film features a unique blend of first-person and third-person perspectives, stunning AI-generated visuals, and a captivating soundtrack by vaporwave legend VHS LOGOS and lo-fi phenom VHS Ghost.Key Highlights:* First AI-Generated Film to Premiere in IMAX* Winner of Six Awards at TIFA2025* Created on an Android mobile phone using open-source AI* First AI-generated film to achieve official IMDb status and creditsWatch "Shape of Things to Come" now on YouTube. It's a 15 minute roller-coaster ride with a cliffhanger ending. The future is stranger than fiction.About Tony SavoTony Savo is a Sacramento-based filmmaker and futurist. He is the owner and founder of Sactown Famous, a tech firm focused on creating innovative content celebrating the Capital City's dynamic culture. In“Shape of Things to Come,” he also lends his voice to the film's antagonist,“Autonomous,” The Merciless Mech.

Tony Savo

Sactown Famous

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Shape of Things to Come | A Film by Tony Savo | Official Trailer (2025)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.