Music, Memories And Miracles: 28Th Annual Stars And Stripes Raises $6M For Kids' Charities

Autumn Strier, Miracles for Kids Co-Founder and CEO, enjoys the night's festivities with the Angel Flight Families of Nazir, Jordan, and Elliot

OneRepublic was the headliner at the Saturday night concert, winding up three electric evenings featuring Michael Franti & Spearhead and Little Big Town.

Tim Ryan (center), Retired CEO Honda Center & Anaheim Ducks, takes a break from the Stars and Stripes Golf Tournament with Miracles for Kids staffers Sapphira Roberson and Laura Collins

OneRepublic, Little Big Town & Michael Franti headline an unforgettable weekend benefiting children with Miracles for Kids at the heart of the impact

- Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for KidsIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 28th Annual Stars & Stripes Tournament , held June 26–29 at the breathtaking Hilton Los Cabos in Mexico, set a new record, raising an incredible $6 million in 4 days for 11 deserving children's charities. Miracles for Kids has been a proud charitable partner with the Stars & Stripes Children's Foundation for 16 years, joining donors, board members, and families for a weekend of unforgettable fun and profound purpose. More than just a fundraiser, the tournament was a dynamic celebration of hope and compassion.Guests enjoyed four days of world-class activities, including deep-sea fishing, championship golf, a thrilling pickleball tournament, and inspirational moments shared with children and families whose lives have been touched by the charities supported. This year's powerhouse music lineup electrified the evenings, with unforgettable performances by Michael Franti & Spearhead, Little Big Town, and headliner OneRepublic, who had the crowd on their feet, dancing under the Cabo stars.At the heart of the experience were the Miracles for Kids Angel Flight families - Nazir, Jordan, and Elliot - who were gifted with a once-in-a-lifetime escape from their daily battles. These brave young fighters and their families swam with dolphins, rode UTVs through the Baja terrain, relaxed with spa treatments, shared delicious meals, and danced the night away. They also took center stage as they shared their powerful stories with hundreds of guests, showcasing the real, life-changing impact of Miracles for Kids.“My family and I are honored that we were chosen for this once in a lifetime opportunity to visit Cabo and represent the wonderful organization Miracles for Kids,” said Clarisse, the mother of Jordan, a Miracles for Kids patient.“It was nice to be able to relax and recharge during the weekend. It was fun to see Jordan be himself and bring so much positive energy to the event.”Miracles for Kids donors and guests also brought their competitive spirit to help raise funds. Congratulations to Dan Gray and Quy Nguyen, who took 1st place in the Pickleball Tournament! On the golf course, Team“Broke Bankers,” made up of Bryan Reese, Matt Kuhn, and Flavio Lorrimer, secured 3rd place, with a special nod to Matt Kuhn, who snagged Closest to the Pin.“Being in Cabo with our families is a privilege we never take for granted,” said Autumn Strier , Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids.“Watching these kids just be kids, free from fear and stress, makes every moment meaningful. We're deeply grateful to the Stars & Stripes Children's Foundation and the Ladies of the Knights for helping us create joy and relief when our families need it most.”Miracles for Kids proudly continues to stand alongside the Stars & Stripes Children's Foundation, working tirelessly to bring relief, stability, and joy to critically-ill children and their families. This milestone year was made possible thanks to the unwavering generosity of supporters, donors, and sponsors, whose belief in the mission fuels the miracles. Whether you're inspired to volunteer, or sponsor a family, there are countless ways to help. Visit MiraclesForKids to learn how you can be part of the miracle and bring hope, stability, and healing to families in crisis all year long.# # #ABOUT MIRACLES FOR KIDS: Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launching in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 21 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2024, 84.2 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families in treatment at CHOC Children's, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children's, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital, Dallas and Phoenix Children's Hospitals. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.

