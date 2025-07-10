Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Webcast and Conference Call Details:
Date: August 6, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (201) 389-0908
Webcast: news-events/events
A replay of the webcast will be available for on-demand viewing shortly after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at .
About Root, Inc.
Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has more than 15 million app downloads and has collected more than 32 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.
For further information on Root, please visit .
Contacts:
Media:
...
Investor Relations:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment