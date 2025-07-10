Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-10 03:11:08
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:47 AM EST - Troilus Gold Corp : Has agreed to indicative commercial offtake terms with Boliden Commercial AB for the sale of copper-gold concentrate expected to be produced from the Company's Troilus Project in north-central Quebec. Troilus Gold Corp shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.71.

