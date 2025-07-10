Warehouse Direct Flooring Outlet Offers Free Premium Carpet Pad With Every Carpet Installation Only Until July 31St

MENAFN - GetNews)



For a limited time, Santa Cruz homeowners can enjoy the comfort and performance of a luxury carpet installation-without paying a premium. Through July 31st, Warehouse Direct Flooring Outlet is including its top-tier Black Hawk carpet pad free with any carpet purchase and professional installation.

While most retailers charge $200 or more for high-quality padding, Warehouse Direct is making it standard - at no extra cost.

Why Padding Matters More Than You Think

Industry studies consistently show that it's not just the carpet that determines the feel and durability of a flooring installation - it's the padding underneath. The Black Hawk pad delivers noticeable comfort, support, and longevity, even when paired with entry-level carpet styles.







What's Included with the Free Black Hawk Pad Offer:



7/16-inch thickness and 8-lb. density – the same specs found in luxury homes and $10K+ installs

Firm, supportive feel – enhances comfort without bottoming out

Double the lifespan – helps reduce carpet wear over time Improved insulation – boosts thermal and sound performance



“This pad typically adds $200 to $300 to the cost of an install, but we're including it for free this month,” says Albert Sosa, manager of Warehouse Direct Flooring Outlet.“It's the kind of comfort and durability people expect from high-end carpet - but now available to everyone.”

Offer Ends July 31st – No Extensions Planned

This free padding offer is only valid through July 31st, 2025, and installations are filling up fast due to high demand. No extensions are scheduled, so early booking is strongly recommended.

To claim this offer, visit the Warehouse Direct Flooring Outlet showroom or schedule a free in-home consultation at

About Warehouse Direct Flooring Outlet

Warehouse Direct Flooring Outlet serves Santa Cruz County with comprehensive flooring solutions including carpet, hardwood, LVP, and eco-friendly options, maintaining industry recognition for professional installations and premium material quality.