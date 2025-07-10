EQS-News: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Alliance

ParTec AG is a Key Technology Provider in EU-Funded SEANERGYS Project for Energy Aware Exascale Computing, Advancing Energy-Efficient HPC in Europe

ParTec AG is a Key Technology Provider in EU-Funded SEANERGYS Project for Energy Aware Exascale Computing, Advancing Energy-Efficient HPC in Europe Munich, July 10, 2025 – ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) participates in the recently launched SEANERGYS project, a major European initiative co-funded by the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) to boost energy efficiency across high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) systems in Europe. As Europe scales its supercomputing capabilities, energy efficiency has become a central challenge. SEANERGYS is addressing this challenge by developing a state-of-the-art software suite that enables optimized system operation in terms of energy consumption and application throughput. As the leader of the corresponding work package, ParTec will play a central role in the design and development of the“Dynamic Scheduling and Resource Management” (DSRM) subsystem - one of three foundational components of the SEANERGYS software architecture. Together, these components will enable supercomputer operations that adapt intelligently and dynamically to system state and ad-hoc requirements of real-world workloads, significantly advancing beyond today's capabilities in energy-aware HPC. The SEANERGYS software suite will leverage cutting-edge AI methods to analyze and predict system operation and workload execution, and to devise optimal operational configurations and policies to co-optimize energy efficiency and application throughput. Project Motivation The accelerating demand for computational performance-particularly driven by AI, simulation, and data-intensive workloads-is driving the rapid growth of supercomputing infrastructures in both scale and number. This expansion, however, causes a significant rise in energy consumption. A prominent example is JUPITER, hosted at the Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC): Europe's first Exascale supercomputer, the fastest in Europe, and currently ranked 4th globally on the TOP500 list. JUPITER is based on the dynamic Modular Supercomputing Architecture (dMSA) developed by JSC and ParTec and operates with the JUPITER Management Stack (JMS), which integrates central components of the ParTec ParaStation Modulo software suite. JUPITER's modularity enables extreme scalability and seamless system orchestration. Despite requiring around 17 Megawatt of power, JUPITER stands out as the most energy-efficient system among the top 5 supercomputers on the TOP500 list by value of its immense performance-demonstrating that energy efficiency and Exascale capability can go hand in hand. Nonetheless, as more such systems are deployed, the combined energy demands of HPC and AI hosting sites on a global scale highlight the pressing need for intelligent, energy-aware solutions like those being developed in SEANERGYS. ParTec AG's Role With a strong consortium of 16 partners, SEANERGYS sets out to create a next-generation, intelligent software suite to optimize the energy consumption of supercomputers and AI systems. ParTec brings over 25 years of experience in modular supercomputers to SEANERGYS. The company will make two key contributions: First, design and development of a dynamic scheduling and resource management system, building upon advanced concepts for dynamic and adaptable scheduling, as demonstrated, for example, by the Flux framework, which is known for its use in resource and job management for the US Department of Energy's leading Exascale supercomputer El Capitan. Second, Extension and integration of ParTec's ParaStation Modulo software Suite for seamless adaptation to the SEANERGYS architecture, thereby supporting real-time system orchestration in modular computing environments. These innovations will allow the DSRM system to dynamically match workloads with available resources according to their specific requirements, responding in near real time to system status and predictive analytics generated by the SEANERGYS AI-based components. This way, it will substantially co-optimize energy efficiency and system throughput. Project Objectives The main goal of the project is to deliver an integrated, European-developed software suite designed for smooth integration across a wide range of modular and heterogeneous HPC and AI supercomputing platforms. This effort draws upon the proven expertise of leading research institutions and industrial partners, as well as a foundation of trusted, widely adopted open-source technologies. This approach will enable SEANERGYS to significantly reduce the energy consumption and operating costs of HPC and AI systems while increasing the return on European investment in HPC and AI in these areas by enhancing the amount of scientific and industrial results they generate. SEANERGYS seeks to achieve a balance between the following four overarching objectives: Reducing energy consumed by real-world HPC/AI workloads, Improving overall resource utilization, Enhancing application throughput, and Optimizing system response times. These objectives will be achieved through an integrated software suite composed of a Comprehensive Monitoring Infrastructure (CMI), an AI-Driven Analytics System (AIDAS), and the Dynamic Scheduling and Resource Management (DSRM) subsystem led by ParTec AG. By contributing to SEANERGYS, ParTec reinforces its long-standing commitment to European sovereignty in the areas of HPC and AI innovation, energy-conscious computing, and open, modular system architecture. Background SEANERGYS builds upon earlier successes of EuroHPC JU projects such as the DEEP and SEA family of projects to which ParTec made substantial contributions. It aligns with Europe's broader digital and green transitions and aims to deliver a unified, production-ready software suite that can be deployed across a wide spectrum of HPC and AI architectures. It is coordinated by Forschungszentrum Jülich GmbH, which operates the JUPITER system in its Jülich Supercomputing Centre division. SEANERGYS was submitted to the HORIZON-EUROHPC-JU-2023-ENERGY-04 call and approved for a project term of 48 months. The full press release from the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking can be found here: New EuroHPC Project SEANERGYS Advances Energy-Efficient Supercomputing - EuroHPC JU Some more information about the project, including the logo, can be found here: SEANERGYS The SEANERGYS project receives funding from the European High-Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (JU) under grant agreement no 101177590. The JU receives support from the European Union's Horizon Europe research and innovation programme and Czechia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, and Spain. Project partners

