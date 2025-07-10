Zahid Vows To Increase Tariffs On Imported Goods
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Deputy Minister for Industry and Commerce has assured traders that tariffs would be increased on imported goods whose domestic production could meet 20 percent or more of the country's market needs.
In a statement, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce wrote deputy minister Ahmadullah Zahid met with officials of board members, national traders, investors, and industrialists of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, Industries, and Mines.
At this meeting, participants expressed their concerns, suggestions and demands regarding distribution of industrial land, the lack of essential services, the need for preferential tariffs on raw materials, fresh fruits trade agreement with Pakistan and existing barriers to trade.
In response to these concerns, Zahid said the distribution of land for industrial parks would be transparent, fair, and based on the law approved by the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
According to him, tariffs would be increased on imported goods whose domestic production could meet 20 percent or more of market needs.
Tariff-related documents would henceforth be processed through an electronic system in a transparent, accurate and rapid manner and the ministry was trying to expand this process to other areas as well, he added.
Zahid assured investors and national traders about preferential tariffs with Pakistan.
The Deputy Minister asked investors to take advantage of existing economic opportunities and take constructive steps for the country's economic growth.
