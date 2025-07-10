ETHRANSACTION Introduces Scalable Cloud Mining Model For Everyday Crypto Enthusiasts
LONDON, UK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin surpasses the $110,000 mark and the global cryptocurrency market reaches new milestones, ETHRANSACTION is making digital asset participation more inclusive with its fully automated, AI-driven cloud mining platform. Designed for ease, security, and global accessibility, ETHRANSACTION is changing the way people approach crypto income, without hardware, trading stress, or technical know-how.
Founded with the mission of making mining accessible to all users, ETHRANSACTION operates as a cloud-based AI mining pool and data center. With over 63% of the crypto market dominated by Bitcoin alone, ETHRANSACTION enables everyday users to participate in mining leading assets like BTC, LTC, and DOGE-all with just a few clicks from a smartphone or browser.
Why ETHRANSACTION Resonates with Global Users
What makes ETHRANSACTION stand out in a crowded field is its combination of simplicity, automation, and transparency :
- No Hardware Required : Users do not need to purchase or manage any mining equipment. One-Click Setup : Easy onboarding from any device-ideal for users of all skill levels. Round-the-Clock Mining : AI optimises performance and selects the most efficient cryptocurrencies to mine in real time. Real-Time Monitoring : Users can track mining output and platform performance via intuitive dashboards. Global Reach : Open to users across all regions, designed to scale with increasing adoption.
“We believe crypto mining should be inclusive, effortless, and sustainable,” said a company spokesperson.“Our AI-backed infrastructure and clean user experience are built to support both beginners and experienced crypto users looking for a steady, low-friction alternative to trading.”
Commitment to Security and Reliability
ETHRANSACTION emphasises safety as a core part of its user experience. All user data is secured with SSL encryption , and the platform maintains a long-standing partnership with Legal & General Insurance Company to provide additional reliability through insurance-backed support.
The platform also allows users to monitor plan performance and data integrity in real time , supporting full transparency in all operations.
Built for Flexibility and Everyday Use
Unlike traditional mining operations or speculative trading platforms, ETHRANSACTION is built to fit into everyday life. Its cloud-first, mobile-compatible approach allows users to activate cloud mining and track progress in just minutes-no complex installations or energy bills involved.
ETHRANSACTION continues to develop user-centric features, including
- Seamless mobile integration Scalable participation models Multilingual support for global accessibility
Enhanced educational tools for new users
About ETHRANSACTION
ETHRANSACTION is a global cloud mining platform combining artificial intelligence, automation, and accessibility to provide a secure and intuitive way to mine popular cryptocurrencies. Based on a commitment to transparency and scalability, ETHRANSACTION aims to empower users with low-barrier entry to passive crypto participation, without the volatility or complexities of traditional crypto investments.
