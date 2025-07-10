ETHRANSACTION Introduces Scalable Cloud Mining Model For Everyday Crypto Enthusiasts

LONDON, UK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin surpasses the $110,000 mark and the global cryptocurrency market reaches new milestones, ETHRANSACTION is making digital asset participation more inclusive with its fully automated, AI-driven cloud mining platform. Designed for ease, security, and global accessibility, ETHRANSACTION is changing the way people approach crypto income, without hardware, trading stress, or technical know-how.

Founded with the mission of making mining accessible to all users, ETHRANSACTION operates as a cloud-based AI mining pool and data center. With over 63% of the crypto market dominated by Bitcoin alone, ETHRANSACTION enables everyday users to participate in mining leading assets like BTC, LTC, and DOGE-all with just a few clicks from a smartphone or browser.

Why ETHRANSACTION Resonates with Global Users

What makes ETHRANSACTION stand out in a crowded field is its combination of simplicity, automation, and transparency :



No Hardware Required : Users do not need to purchase or manage any mining equipment.

One-Click Setup : Easy onboarding from any device-ideal for users of all skill levels.

Round-the-Clock Mining : AI optimises performance and selects the most efficient cryptocurrencies to mine in real time.

Real-Time Monitoring : Users can track mining output and platform performance via intuitive dashboards. Global Reach : Open to users across all regions, designed to scale with increasing adoption.

“We believe crypto mining should be inclusive, effortless, and sustainable,” said a company spokesperson.“Our AI-backed infrastructure and clean user experience are built to support both beginners and experienced crypto users looking for a steady, low-friction alternative to trading.”

Commitment to Security and Reliability

ETHRANSACTION emphasises safety as a core part of its user experience. All user data is secured with SSL encryption , and the platform maintains a long-standing partnership with Legal & General Insurance Company to provide additional reliability through insurance-backed support.

The platform also allows users to monitor plan performance and data integrity in real time , supporting full transparency in all operations.

Built for Flexibility and Everyday Use

Unlike traditional mining operations or speculative trading platforms, ETHRANSACTION is built to fit into everyday life. Its cloud-first, mobile-compatible approach allows users to activate cloud mining and track progress in just minutes-no complex installations or energy bills involved.

ETHRANSACTION continues to develop user-centric features, including



Seamless mobile integration

Scalable participation models Multilingual support for global accessibility

Enhanced educational tools for new users

About ETHRANSACTION

ETHRANSACTION is a global cloud mining platform combining artificial intelligence, automation, and accessibility to provide a secure and intuitive way to mine popular cryptocurrencies. Based on a commitment to transparency and scalability, ETHRANSACTION aims to empower users with low-barrier entry to passive crypto participation, without the volatility or complexities of traditional crypto investments.

