Vastsolutionsgroup Unveils Vastbookke.AI, A Free AI Bookkeeping Platform For Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Free AI Bookkeeping for Entrepreneurs: VastBookke Offers Real-Time Reports, Fewer Errors, and Zero Cost - Built for Small Business Success

- R. Kenner French, founder of VastSolutionsGroupBAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move to simplify financial management for small business owners, VastSolutionsGroup has officially launched VastBookke , a groundbreaking AI-powered bookkeeping service offered entirely free of charge.The new platform is designed to eliminate the financial and technical barriers that often keep entrepreneurs from staying on top of their books. By leveraging artificial intelligence, VastBookke provides real-time income statement reports and transaction categorization - all without the need for expensive software or accounting services.“Entrepreneurs often struggle with bookkeeping, but it's a fundamental aspect of business success,” said R. Kenner French, founder of VastSolutionsGroup.“With VastBookke, we're making bookkeeping seamless and accessible, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on growth instead of financial headaches.”Key Features of VastBookke1. AI-Driven Automation: The system automatically categorizes transactions and delivers up-to-date income statements, saving time and reducing human error.2. Zero Cost: There are no hidden fees, trials, or subscriptions - just a completely free tool for business owners. (A compatible bookkeeping interface is required.)3. Growth-Ready Options: Users can upgrade to advanced services such as QuickBooks automation, premium tax strategy, and CFO-level financial guidance as their businesses scale.VastBookke is tailored for solopreneurs, startups, and small business owners who need professional-grade financial insights without the overhead. By combining powerful automation with simplicity, the platform aims to empower entrepreneurs to make smarter, data-driven decisions.“This is just the beginning,” French added.“Our mission is to make enterprise-level finance tools accessible to every entrepreneur.”VastSolutionsGroup plans to expand VastBookke's capabilities with predictive analytics, cash flow forecasting, and integrated tax preparation-all powered by its proprietary AI system.VastBookke is available now. Entrepreneurs can sign up and start using the service immediately by visiting .For media inquiries, please contact Leo at ....

Leo Domingo

Vastsolutionsgroup

+1 415-212-8189

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.