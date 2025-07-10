Ultrasighttm Appoints New Medical Advisory Board Members To Lead Clinical Plan For Machine Learning Cardiac Ultrasound

Three Leading Physicians Join Medical Advisory Board to Advance Clinical Strategy and Drive Adoption of Machine Learning Point‐of‐Care Cardiac Ultrasound

- Dr. Andrew Goldsmith, Medical Director at UltraSightBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UltraSightTM , a digital health company pioneering machine learning to transform cardiac imaging, today announced the formation of its Medical Advisory Board, composed of three leading physicians whose collective expertise spans critical care, interventional cardiology, and echocardiographic research. The newly formed board will play a key role in guiding the company's clinical development and supporting its mission to expand access to high-quality cardiac imaging at the point of care.Appointed to UltraSight's Medical Advisory Board are:Dr. Raghu R. Seethala, MD, MSc, an Attending Physician in Critical Care and Emergency Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and an Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He serves as Director of the Thoracic Surgical Intensive Care Unit and Medical Director of the ECMO Service at BWH, and is Division Chief of Emergency Critical Care Medicine for Mass General Brigham. A recognized leader in cardiothoracic critical care and advanced cardiopulmonary support, Dr. Seethala brings deep clinical expertise in managing high-acuity patients, offering valuable perspective on the use of machine learning ultrasound in critical care.“I'm excited to join UltraSight's Medical Advisory Board and help advance machine learning ultrasound in clinical practice,” said Dr. Seethala.“This technology has the potential to transform point-of-care ultrasound by making it more accessible and consistent, from critical care units to remote settings. I'm especially enthusiastic about its use in managing the sickest patients, including those on mechanical circulatory support, where rapid, accurate imaging and interpretation can simplify and improve critical decision-making.”Dr. Mark Bieniarz, MD, FACC, FSCAI, an Interventional Cardiologist at the New Mexico Heart Institute / Lovelace Medical Group with over 16 years of experience in structural and interventional cardiology. A former United States Air Force Special Operations flight surgeon, Dr. Bieniarz is also an active clinical trial investigator focused on advancing care in valve interventions, and cardiogenic shock. His frontline experience with the growing need for reliable, scalable cardiac imaging particularly in resource-constrained and emergent care settings reinforces the importance of AI-enabled ultrasound as a transformative tool in modern cardiology.“The technology that UltraSight brings to medical practices is invaluable in addressing a current gap within the medical system, while expanding the availability of diagnostic decision-making tools,” said Dr. Bieniarz.“It is essential that we have accurate, predictable, and reproducible echocardiography-something UltraSight's Real-Time Guidance software technology is uniquely positioned to provide.”Dr. Jordan B. Strom, MD, MSc, an Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School and Director of Echocardiographic Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where he also leads Cardiovascular Imaging Research at the Richard A. and Susan F. Smith Center for Outcomes Research in Cardiology. A nationally recognized expert in imaging outcomes and innovation, Dr. Strom has authored over 120 peer-reviewed publications and holds leadership roles across key professional societies including the American Society of Echocardiography and the American College of Cardiology. His work focuses on optimizing the use of imaging in clinical care and evaluating the role of emerging technologies such as machine learning in diagnostic cardiology.“As a clinical cardiologist and echocardiographer, I see the value that point-of-care ultrasound brings to patients every day,” said Dr. Strom.“UltraSight's Real-Time Guidance technology helps acquire critical diagnostic information, even for those with limited scanning background. I am excited to work with the team to expand access to ultrasound and help create the echo lab of tomorrow.”“At UltraSight, we are committed to reshaping cardiac imaging through machine learning,” said Dr. Andrew Goldsmith, Medical Director at UltraSight.“The formation of our Medical Advisory Board reflects this commitment and brings together three of the most respected leaders in their fields. Their clinical insight and strategic guidance will be essential as we scale our technology across a wide range of care settings and providers.”With the launch of its Medical Advisory Board, UltraSight is reinforcing its focus on clinical excellence and innovation aiming to bring life-saving imaging to more patients, in more places, through advanced machine learning driven solutions.About UltraSightTM:UltraSight is revolutionizing cardiac care by enhancing the efficiency and productivity of cardiac ultrasound. Our deep learning based Real-Time Guidance software empowers any healthcare provider, regardless of experience level, to acquire diagnostic-quality echocardiography images, which optimizes workflows and expands access to cardiac ultrasound. By democratizing access to cardiac ultrasound, UltraSight aims to improve patient access, operational efficiency, and overall patient care. UltraSight 's software has FDA 510(k) Clearance and is UKCA and CE Marked to assist medical professionals in performing cardiac ultrasound scans. For more news and information, visit our website or follow UltraSight on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Madelyn De Los Santos

Putnam Insights LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.