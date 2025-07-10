Marketsandmarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups And Smes In The Humanoid Robot Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Humanoid Robot Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025 , recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Sanbot Innovation Technology, Ltd., Engineered Arts Limited, Beyond Imagination, Wowwee Group Limited, Macco Robotics, Promobot Corp., ROBO GARAGE CO., LTD., and Ez-Robot among the top companies that are actively shaping the future of the Humanoid Robot Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries , enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Humanoid Robot Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:



EZ-Robot is a global robotics company focused on developing educational and interactive robots designed for users ranging from elementary students to industry professionals. The company's diverse product lineup includes the JD-Humanoid Robot, Roli-Rover Robot, Six-Hexapod Robot, as well as a variety of sensors, accessories, DIY robot kits, and parts. EZ-Robot's integrated robot/IoT platform is scalable and adaptable, supporting learning and development from middle school education to advanced industrial applications. Its products are used in classrooms worldwide to enhance robotics and computer science education, and the company maintains a presence in over 100 countries. EZ-Robot is driven by its mission to make robotics accessible, fun, and impactful for learners of all ages.

Sanbot Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. is a pioneering robotics company specializing in AI-powered humanoid service robots for sectors such as hospitality, retail, healthcare, and public services. With a commitment to integrating advanced robotics into daily environments, Sanbot focuses on improving customer experience and operational efficiencies. The company offers a range of intelligent robots-including Sanbot Nano, Sanbot Elf, and Sanbot Max-each tailored to perform tasks like customer interaction, information delivery, and service execution. These robots are designed to function in high-engagement settings such as hotels, shopping malls, banks, and government offices, leveraging conversational AI to deliver responsive, human-like interactions. ROBO GARAGE CO., LTD. is a Japanese robotics company dedicated to the design and development of compact, humanoid robots with a strong focus on communication and mobility applications. Founded by Tomotaka Takahashi, a renowned robotics expert and associate professor at the University of Tokyo, ROBO GARAGE has been at the forefront of robot innovation through various collaborations. The company is also a core member of Team OSAKA, a collaborative robotics team responsible for developing humanoid platforms such as VisiON Vgos, VisiON TRYZ, and VisiON NEXTA. The company focuses on commercializing compact humanoid robots as future mobile communication tools and continues to design cutting-edge prototypes to push the boundaries of robotics in personal and public technology use.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 100 companies, of which the top 8 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Humanoid Robot Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Type (Biped and Wheel Drive), Offerings (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Education & Entertainment, Search & Rescue, Public Relations, Manufacturing, Research & Space Exploration, Personal Assistance & Caregiving, and other applications).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants , a specialized division of MarketsandMarketsTM, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

