Annette Slyman Brings Global Marketing, Commercial And Operational Experience To Galacxia, Inc. As Chief Operating Officer Of Life Backup Plan App

Aliso Viejo, CA, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galacxia, Inc., creator of the Life Backup Plan app, proudly announces the appointment of Annette Slyman as Chief Operating Officer. Slyman brings three decades of strategic leadership and transformational experience from Caterpillar Inc., where she leads global teams to drive innovative go-to-market strategies, and delivers millions in new revenue across product, service, and digital portfolios.









Annette Slyman, Chief Operating Officer, Life Backup Plan by Galacxia, Inc

Slyman has a diverse set of experiences with some of the world's most respected brands. She has extensive communications, marketing and client relationship background, starting her professional career at the CBS affiliate WMBD-TV in Peoria, Illinois. For 20 years at Caterpillar, she has been at the forefront of the mining industry's digital transformation and seen firsthand the lasting impact technology can make for both the industry and surrounding communities. Additionally, Slyman serves as an Executive Board member for ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Southern & Central Illinois. Her involvement with this iconic organization has exposed her to the many challenges of today's healthcare environment, many of which can be helped by digital solutions.

“Annette's remarkable track record in strategy, customer-centric transformation, media, and organizational growth aligns perfectly with our mission to redefine health and safety through proactive digital innovation,” said Sandy Eulitt, CEO and Founder of Galacxia, Inc.“She's not only a brilliant strategist-she's also a natural communicator and connector, with the rare ability to turn vision into velocity.”

As COO, Slyman will lead operations, growth strategy, and execution for the Life Backup Plan app-a digital health solution that proactively checks in on users, expedites emergency response, matches them with community resources, ultimately reducing medical costs by providing better data to healthcare workers.

Annette will also oversee media relations and communications, leveraging her extensive background in public messaging, media management, and brand positioning - skills that will be instrumental as Galacxia amplifies its visibility and influence across the healthtech landscape. She will play a key role in shaping and executing Galacxia's strategy for its forthcoming Business Today appearance, ensuring the company capitalizes on the international media spotlight to drive brand recognition, investor interest, and global partnerships . Her leadership will be pivotal in scaling outreach, partnerships, and enterprise adoption across Medi-Cal, Medicaid, Medicare, and the Veterans Administration, education, government, private sector employers and non-profit organizations. With a proven ability to craft compelling narratives, guide executive communications, and deliver polished, high-impact public engagements, Slyman will elevate Galacxia's visibility and credibility with partners, the press, and the public.

“I'm thrilled to join Galacxia at such a pivotal time,” said Slyman.“What sets Life Backup Plan apart is its ability to transform scattered information into proactive protection. This isn't just another app-it's a lifeline. I'm excited to join a mission-driven team bringing this groundbreaking platform to the people and communities who need it most.”Slyman's arrival marks a major milestone for Galacxia, Inc., reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence, human-centered design, and community-driven innovation.

About Life Backup Plan by Galacxia, Inc.

Life Backup Plan is a safety, emergency detection, digital health and multi-faceted care app that reduces tragedies, improves outcomes, lowers medical costs, and eases the burden on families and the healthcare system. Unlike other health and personal safety systems that require pressing a button to summon help, Life Backup Plan proactively checks on people, shares critical health data, coordinates support, and handles everything from emergency response to long-term caregiving, end-of-life planning, and daily logistics. We're delivering a comprehensive solution that bridges fragmented systems, supports value-based care, and brings modern tools into a system still largely reliant on fax machines..

Galacxia, Inc. is a SBA certified Woman-Owned Small Business and Delaware C Corporation committed to transforming personal safety, emergency response, and digital health equity.







Sandy Eulitt, CEO and Founder, Life Backup Plan, welcomes Annette Slyman as Chief Operating Officer

