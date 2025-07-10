Poland Plays A Special Role In Ukraine's Recovery Tusk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on Friday by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) in Rome, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

As the Polish head of government noted, everyone gathered in Rome today to discuss not only how to help Ukraine survive, but also how to help it win and rebuild its destroyed infrastructure.

“We are meeting today to discuss how we can help Ukraine not only survive, but also help it rise again, not only in material terms, but also spiritually and socially. Ukrainian victory is a matter of security for the whole of Europe. Victory means territorial integrity, sovereignty, and a just and lasting peace,” Tusk emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine's victory will represent a triumph of shared values and collective security. The Polish Prime Minister stressed that rebuilding Ukraine means more than“rebuilding walls”; it means returning to normal life. He added that this also involves parallel processes: European integration and modernization, which are important not only for Ukraine but for Europe as a whole.

Tusk stressed that the war in Ukraine is "a war between civilization and barbarism," underlining that Poland has done much to assist Ukraine. He recalled that in response to Russian aggression, Poland has provided military, humanitarian, and refugee aid to Ukraine totaling €25 billion.

“Poland will play a special role in the recovery process. My government has developed a coherent model of support: first, investment in our infrastructure – roads, railways, and logistics, which mainly served to help Ukraine,” Tusk emphasized.

He added that 90% of aid to Ukraine currently passes through Polish transport corridors.

“The same roads will carry goods for reconstruction tomprroe,” the Polish Prime Minister stressed.

He also noted that today, 30% of the EU's exports to Ukraine come from Poland.

Tusk emphasized that rebuilding Ukraine also lays the foundation for its future membership in the European Union.

“From the perspective of Poland and many European states, a free and sovereign Ukraine means a more secure European Union,” he stressed.

The Polish head of government also pointed out that Ukraine is not just a country in need of support - it is a country that“inspires and teaches Europeans” through its courage and resilience. He noted that this includes innovations and new technologies that are already transforming the battlefield.

“Drones, autonomous systems, cyber defense - Ukraine is testing all of them already today. NATO is learning from Ukraine, and we must do even more in order to strengthen our deterrence,” Tusk emphasized.

He added that Ukraine is ready to cooperate in this area with its Western allies, because“what Ukraine is doing today may save us all tomorrow.”

Tusk highlighted the importance of the current moment, which will determine where the world will be a year from now. He urged the entire democratic world not to remain indifferent while Putin continues killing people in Ukraine.

“Ending this war must be our common course,” concluded the Polish Prime Minister.

As previously reported, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced at the conference that the European Fund for Global Support and Reconstruction of Ukraine is beginning its work today.

Photo archive: Office of the President