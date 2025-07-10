Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Deputy PM Discusses Mutual Issues With US, India, Pakistan Ambs.


2025-07-10
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation, especially in the security fields, with the ambassadors of the United States, India, and Pakistan to Kuwait - each separately, Thursday.
Sheikh Fahad received the US Ambassador Karen Sasahara, the Indian Ambassador Adarsh Swaika, and the Pakistani Ambassador Zafar Iqbal, where views were exchanged on several mutual regional and international issues, said the Ministry of Interior.
The Deputy Prime Minister reviewed with Ambassador Sasahara several joint security files, in addition to discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of training and information exchange.
The meeting featured an honoring of Brigadier Saud Mohammed Yusuf Al-Sabah on his efforts in supporting security cooperation between Kuwait and the US, as well as his contributions to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
During the meeting between Sheikh Fahad and the Indian Ambassador ways to develop the bilateral ties especially in the areas of security, crime, and exchanging expertise.
Similarly, Sheikh Fahad discussed with Ambassador Iqbal ways to enhance security cooperation, as well as exchanging views on regional challenges and ways to confront them.
The ambassadors all expressed their willingness to increase cooperation in the fields of security with Kuwait. (end)
