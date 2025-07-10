Use Cryptocurrency (XRP) To Increase Your Daily Stable Income Through RICH Miner Cloud Mining, The World's Most Trusted Brand

CHICAGO, IL, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cryptocurrencies become increasingly popular, more and more investors are looking for more active and stable ways to increase their asset value. As one of the world's mainstream cryptocurrencies, Ripple (XRP) is widely popular for its efficient transfer and low cost.

Now, by connecting XRP to the globally trusted brand RICH Miner cloud mining platform, users can not only avoid market volatility risks, but also achieve daily passive income, bringing true "stable growth" to digital assets.





What is Cryptocurrency (XRP) and Cloud Mining?

XRP is a digital currency developed by Ripple Labs. It is the native token of the Ripple network and is used to transfer funds quickly and cheaply around the world.

Cloud Mining is a remote cryptocurrency mining method that does not require users to purchase and configure mining equipment themselves. Users invest in cryptocurrency through platforms such as RICH Miner and enjoy daily mining benefits.

RICH Miner: Cloud mining engine that reshapes the value of XRP:

As the most trusted cloud mining platform under regulation, RICH Miner recently launched the "XRP starts BTC mining" function, which directly converts XRP into the computing power input of Bitcoin mining contracts through cross-chain computing power bridging technology. Its core advantages redefine the trust and efficiency standards of the cloud mining industry:

One-click participation, zero threshold conversion

Users only need to deposit XRP and select the contract, and the platform will automatically complete the computing power exchange and mining deployment, without the need to convert through the exchange, avoiding delays and additional fees.

Transparent and sustainable income

All mining record chains can be checked, and the income is settled on a daily basis, supporting withdrawal or reinvestment at any time. The platform uses green energy mines and is deployed in low-cost clean energy areas to reduce user participation costs while increasing net income.

Flexible support for multiple currencies

In addition to XRP, it also supports mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, etc. to participate in contracts to meet the needs of diversified asset allocation.

Industry breakthrough significance: RICH Miner breaks the functional limitations of XRP for the first time, allowing it to leap from a settlement medium to a productive asset that can generate BTC income, opening up a new value-added scenario for the 55 billion circulating XRPs.



RICH Miner: A globally trusted cloud mining solution:

Since its establishment in 2022, RICH Miner has won the trust and support of more than 5 million users worldwide with its compliant operations, global computing power allocation, and industry-leading security technology. The platform not only obtained official regulatory approval from the UK, but also established data centers and green mining nodes in many countries to promote the development of sustainable cloud mining models.

Under the mechanism of XRP participating in mining, users do not need complex configuration and technical knowledge, and can start the passive income process in just three steps:

1. Register an account: Visit the official website to quickly open an account. New users can receive a $15 registration bonus;

2. Select a contract and top up XRP: The platform supports flexible terms and computing power options, and users can freely match them according to their budget and goals;