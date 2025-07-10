403
China has intention to deepen its Belt, Road cooperation with Egypt
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang has expressed China’s intention to deepen its Belt and Road cooperation with Egypt, focusing on sectors such as trade, finance, manufacturing, new energy, science and technology, and cultural exchange.
In a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Thursday, Li highlighted China’s readiness to encourage more capable Chinese companies to invest in Egypt, aiming to expand joint development efforts under the Belt and Road Initiative.
Li also conveyed greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping, noting that bilateral ties have strengthened in recent years under the direct leadership of both presidents.
Looking ahead to the 70th anniversary of China-Egypt diplomatic relations in 2026, Li emphasized the opportunity to further promote traditional friendship, deepen political trust, and maintain mutual support on key national concerns.
China, he said, is committed to enhancing its comprehensive strategic partnership with Egypt and working toward building a shared future between the two countries in the context of a new global era.
