HID Signs Agreement to Acquire Calmell Group to Globally Expand in Public Transportation, Enhance Smart Ticketing Product Portfolio

Austin, TX, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2025 – HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Calmell Group, a Spanish manufacturer of smart cards, smart paper tickets, and magnetic tickets, primarily for the public transportation vertical.

The addition of Calmell Group expands HID's smart ticketing portfolio to include smart paper and magnetic tickets, as well as provides HID a stronger geographic foothold in the public transportation space, particularly in Spain, the European Union, Northern Africa, and Latin America.

“Calmell Group is a fantastic addition to our growing public transportation ecosystem, and we are excited to welcome them to the HID family,” said Björn Lidefelt, EVP and Head of HID. “Calmell's offering and expertise enable people to get where they need to go, aligning well with our desire to help the world travel more freely.”

Founded in 1920 as a printing house for graphic products, the family-owned firm has evolved to mainly become a manufacturer of smart cards, smart paper tickets, and magnetic tickets for the public transportation vertical.

Marc Bielmann, SVP and Head of Identification Technologies, HID, said,“We look forward to incorporating Calmell into our growing smart ticketing offering. This addition helps increase our relevance in the public transportation space, as well as better serve users in an increasing number of geographies around the world.”

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Calmell will be part of HID's Identification Technologies Business Area as part of its Events and Mobility Solutions Business Unit led by Cesare Paciello, and will benefit from HID's sales and other global functions to support its offering.

“At Calmell, we are proud of our long history of creating innovative and reliable solutions that help people travel on their terms,” said Carles Marti Santiago, CEO, Calmell Group .“By joining HID, we now have a great opportunity to drive our impact well into the future by leveraging HID's expertise in digital credentials to serve our partners.”

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

About HID

