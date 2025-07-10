BLF Launches Major Offensive 'Operation Baam' Across Balochistan, 17 Sites Targeted

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 10 (ANI): A series of coordinated attacks and explosions rocked multiple government installations across Balochistan late Tuesday night, as the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility and announced the launch of "Operation Baam (Dawn)."At least 17 attacks were reported in various districts, including Panjgur, Surab, Kech, and Kharan Pakistani authorities have yet to confirm the full extent of the damage, local sources report significant disruption in the affected areas. Explosions reportedly targeted military checkpoints, communications infrastructure, and administrative facilities.

'Operation Baam'

BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch described the operation as "a new dawn in the Baloch national liberation war," asserting that the campaign spans from the Makran coastal region to the mountainous Koh-e-Suleman range claimed the attacks were carefully coordinated to inflict both "human and material losses" on Pakistani security forces."The resistance has entered a new phase," Major Gwahram said in a press statement. "Operation Baam is designed to demonstrate that Baloch fighters are capable of launching large-scale, synchronised operations across vast geography."He added that the BLF would release further details on the operation's outcomes once it concludes attacks mark one of the largest and most coordinated offensives by the BLF in recent years, highlighting ongoing unrest and separatist tensions in the Baloch-majority province. The BLF has long accused the Pakistani state of exploiting Balochistan's resources while denying its people basic rights and autonomy.

Security forces respond

Security forces have reportedly launched search operations in the targeted districts, and communication in parts of Kech and Panjgur remained disrupted as of Wednesday morning Baam reflects a growing insurgent capacity in the region and underscores the volatile security environment in Pakistan's south-western province, which has seen repeated cycles of armed rebellion and state crackdowns over the past two decades. (ANI)