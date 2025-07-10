403
New Zealand Launches Groundbreaking National AI Strategy
(MENAFN) New Zealand has introduced its inaugural national artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, aiming to enhance economic output and increase national productivity, according to media.
On Tuesday, Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Shane Reti announced the long-anticipated initiative, citing projections that AI could contribute as much as $45.76 billion to the country's GDP by 2038, media reported.
Named Investing with Confidence, the strategy has received a warm response from the business community. However, it has also sparked alarm among some experts who argue it marks a “dangerous path forward” and lacks sufficient focus on AI ethics.
Reti acknowledged that New Zealand trails other developed nations in AI preparedness and that many local companies have yet to implement the technology.
The strategy is structured to accelerate AI uptake by dismantling regulatory obstacles, offering explicit guidance, and promoting responsible development, Reti explained.
"Artificial intelligence represents one of the most significant technological opportunities of our time," he said, adding, "For New Zealand, embracing AI is not merely an option - it is essential."
Prioritizing minimal regulatory interference to encourage private sector investment, the strategy underlines the transformative potential of AI in unlocking new services and products, improving efficiency, and enhancing decision-making processes.
To accompany the rollout, the government also introduced Responsible AI Guidance, a framework intended to help businesses adopt AI safely and innovatively. Reti emphasized that existing legal frameworks would be employed to address risks and safeguard public interests.
Despite the economic promise, critics remain wary. Andrew Lensen, an AI researcher at Victoria University of Wellington, expressed concern over the strategy’s ethical shortcomings.
"Having 'Principles' is not nearly sufficient to reduce AI-induced harm, bias, and inequity - we need clear legislation and well-resourced enforcement mechanisms to ensure AI does not further harm New Zealanders," Lensen said.
