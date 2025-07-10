Radha Yadav To Lead India 'A' On Australia Multi-Format Tour

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Spinner Radha Yadav will lead the India 'A' women's squad for the upcoming multi-format tour of Australia, scheduled from August 7 to 24. The India 'A' women are set to play three T20s and as many 50-over matches, followed by a 4-day match against Australia 'A'.

The tour kicks off on August 7 in Mackay, which will host the three T20s. The action then moves to Norths, Brisbane, for the three 50-over matches, followed by the four-day clash, which Minnu Mani, who has played seven limited-overs games for India women's senior team, has been named Radha's deputy for the tour. Opener Shafali Verma, who made a return to the T20I side on the England tour, has been named in all-format squads for the tour.

Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry, Titas Sadhu, and Shabnam Shakeel are the other noticeable names in the T20 squad, while Shreyanka Patil's participation in the shortest format matches will be subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE).

Meanwhile, Priya Mishra's availability for the One-Day and Multi-Day matches will be subject to fitness. Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Dhara Gujjar and Joshita VJ have been named in the squad for One-Day and Multi-Day matches.

T20 squad: Radha Yadav (C), Minnu Mani (VC), Shafali Verma, D. Vrinda, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (WK), Raghvi Bist, Shreyanka Patil*, Prema Rawat, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Tanuja Kanwer, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu.

One-Day and Multi-Day squad: Radha Yadav (C), Minnu Mani (VC), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (WK), Priya Mishra*, Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu.