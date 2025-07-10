Datafy Completes $20M Seed Round As It Builds Strong Traction With AWS Customers

Cloud Storage Management Platform Simplifies Storage Optimization, Cutting Costs by 50%

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomous storage optimization startup Datafy has secured new funding, bringing total investment to $20 million. The round was led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from existing investor Insight Partners, with the primary goal of accelerating the company's growth in the U.S.

With cloud storage costs soaring, Datafy's rapid customer adoption highlights an urgent demand for cloud storage efficiency. "At Via, efficiency and stability aren't just internal goals; they're promises we make to cities and passengers every day. That means our infrastructure has to be just as dependable," said Lior Gernenstein, CTO, Via. "Datafy has the system to automatically scale storage as demands shift, without downtime or wasted spend. With clear visibility into utilization, we can make smarter infrastructure decisions and stay focused on delivering reliable, resilient transportation to the communities we serve."

H2O , the world's leading agentic AI company, serves industry giants such as AT&T, Workday, and many more. The company has seen immediate results. "With Datafy, we reduced EBS costs by 40% where possible, while maintaining the flexibility to automatically scale cloud storage as needed. The performance improvements were immediate, and the solution's simplicity and reliability truly stood out", said Ophir Zahavi, Senior Manager, Cloud Engineering, H2O .

Datafy's approach is practical and non-disruptive; instead of relying on recommendations, its solution is 100% autonomous, reducing the burden on users to perpetually right-size their storage demands. This empowers FinOps and DevOps teams to reduce costs while maintaining complete control over their storage operations.

The Datafy solution includes a zero-downtime auto-scaling engine, paired with a free sensor that monitors storage usage in real-time, requiring no code changes or engineering lift.

The new investment accelerates Datafy's expansion, including growing its U.S. presence and introducing new storage optimization solutions. Its partner program is also gaining traction, with several AWS Premier Partners already part of Datafy's ecosystem.

"Storage demands are at an all-time high, and businesses need efficiency without complexity," said Zivan Ori, CEO of Datafy. "This latest funding validates the strong customer traction we've seen and allows us to scale quickly to meet growing demand."

"Unlike so many others trying to help customers save cloud costs on the operational level, Datafy has taken a deep tech approach and developed a product for the most demanding and sophisticated users of cloud storage," concluded Adam Fisher, Bessemer Venture Partners.

Founded by industry veterans CEO Zivan Ori, COO Ziv Serlin, and CPO Yoav Ilovich - former storage leaders with decades of expertise - Datafy is redefining how enterprises manage cloud storage. Ori and Serlin previously co-founded E8 Storage, which AWS acquired in 2019.

About Datafy

Datafy is setting a new standard in cloud storage management with its pioneering technology and expert leadership team, including industry veterans Zivan Ori, Yoav Ilovich, and Ziv Serlin. The company's mission is to help enterprises control cloud storage costs, offering a solution that promises up to 50% savings on storage expenses. With Datafy, businesses can achieve self-optimizing, developer-independent cloud storage management.

