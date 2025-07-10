Engagewell, Rocket Doctor, And CVS Health Foundation Launch Virtual Healthy Aging Program For Adults Over 60

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backed by $1 million in funding from the CVS Health Foundation, the pilot initiative offers free, virtual health screenings to support aging with confidence, care, and convenience



Health checks include assessments for heart health, memory, cognitive function, and mental health



No travel required - all appointments are virtual and confidential



Community Health Workers provide personalized follow-up support and connect patients to local resources



The program is now available in New York City, with plans to expand throughout 2025

Free for patients on Medicaid, covered by insurance for patients on Medicare



New York, NY, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Treatment”) is pleased to announce that building off their successful graduation from AARPs AgeTech Accelerator, its subsidiary, Rocket Doctor Inc., has partnered with EngageWell IPA in a program funded by CVS Health (NYSE: CVS ) Foundation to launch the Healthy Aging Program - a new pilot initiative offering virtual health screenings for adults aged 60 and older across New York City.

Funded through a 5-year, $1M grant from the CVS Health® Foundation, EngageWell and Rocket Doctor's program is designed to support older adults in maintaining their health and independence. It offers confidential virtual assessments that screen for common health concerns related to aging, including heart health, memory and brain function, and mental well-being. Board-certified physicians conduct consultations via phone or video and develop personalized follow-up care plans. Community Health Workers are also available to help patients connect with the telehealth provider and with necessary follow-up care.

“Aging shouldn't mean losing access to care, it should mean getting the support you need, wherever you are,” said Dr. William Cherniak, Founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor.“We're proud to again partner with EngageWell to bring high-quality, proactive care directly into the homes of older adults across New York City. We're equally thrilled that the CVS Health Foundation is funding EngageWell to implement this important program.”

Participants who complete their screenings receive valuable health information, a physician consultation, and can receive up to $45 in gift cards. No insurance is required for patients on Medicaid, and is accepted for patients on Medicare. The entire process is designed to be simple, supportive, and stress-free.

“Too often, older adults who face language barriers, low health or digital literacy, or systemic inequities are left to navigate fragmented healthcare systems on their own,” said Christopher Joseph, Executive Director of EngageWell IPA.“Through the Healthy Aging Program, we're not just delivering services - we're building a care model rooted in dignity, cultural relevance, and trust. By combining community-based outreach with user-friendly technology, we're bridging gaps and creating lasting pathways to better health for aging New Yorkers.”

The program is now live and being offered in partnership with community-based organizations and care navigators throughout New York City. By combining technology, human connection, and wrap-around support, the Healthy Aging Program helps ensure older adults stay healthy, informed, and in control of their care, without ever needing to leave home.

About Rocket Doctor Inc.

Rocket Doctor is a technology-driven digital health platform and marketplace that empowers doctors to build and manage their own virtual or hybrid practices. Its proprietary software and AI-powered tools enable providers to deliver high-quality comprehensive care remotely, with a focus on reaching underserved and remote communities across North America. By removing barriers to care and restoring physician autonomy, Rocket Doctor is redefining what modern healthcare looks like.

Visit or contact ... .

About EngageWell IPA

EngageWell IPA is a leading healthcare organization created in 2016 by New York City not-for-profit organizations working together to offer coordinated, integrated treatment options that include addressing social determinants of health - housing, nutrition, economic security. Through innovative clinical care models and strategic partnerships, EngageWell strives to create a more equitable healthcare system that addresses health disparities and breaks the links between poverty, structural racism, and poor health. or contact ... .

About AI AI is a company utilizing AI (artificial intelligence) and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, AI has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine - the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than 10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), imaging and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses or pharmacists) reduce their administrative burden; creates more time for needed face-to-face patient appointments; and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. AI's GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities.

Learn more at: or contact ....

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO – AI Inc.

Email: ...

Media inquiries: ...

Call: +1 (612) 788-8900 / Toll-Free USA/Canada: +1 (888) 788-8955

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on AI's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to the implementation of its shareholder communications initiative and the timing thereof. Although AI believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.