Coveo Announces Date Of Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class search and generative experiences that maximize business outcomes at every point-of-experience, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2026 ended June 30, 2025 after market close on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Coveo will host a conference call that day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Louis Têtu, Executive Chairman, Laurent Simoneau, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer and Brandon Nussey, Chief Financial Officer. Coveo Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time Conference Call: Use the link above to join the conference call without operator assistance. If you prefer

to have operator assistance, please dial: 1-888-699-1199 Live Webcast: Webcast Replay: class="prnews_a" href="" rel="nofollow" cove under the "News & Events" section

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Our Coveo AI-RelevanceTM Platform enables enterprises to deliver hyper-personalization at every point-of-experience, unifying all their data securely, with the highest level of contextual and prescriptive accuracy while simultaneously optimizing business outcomes.

Coveo brings AI-Relevance to the digital experiences of many of the world's premier and most innovative brands, serving millions of people across billions of interactions.

What we believe is bold: Digital is everywhere, Relevance is not. It's the only way to win in the digital age.

The Coveo AI-Relevance Platform ISO 27001, ISO 27018, and ISO 27017 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedR App, AWS ISV Accelerate Program member, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, Shopify Partner, and a Genesys AppFoundryR ISV Partner. Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.

