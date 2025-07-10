ASE Closes Down 0.03%

Amman, July 10 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Thursday's trading session with a slight decline of 0.03 percent, ending at 2,843 points.A total of approximately 5.4 million shares were traded at a total value of JD 29.2 million through 2,895 transactions.According to the daily market report, share prices dropped for 34 listed companies, rose for 28, and remained unchanged for another 28.

