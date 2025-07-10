403
ASE Closes Down 0.03%
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 10 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Thursday's trading session with a slight decline of 0.03 percent, ending at 2,843 points.
A total of approximately 5.4 million shares were traded at a total value of JD 29.2 million through 2,895 transactions.
According to the daily market report, share prices dropped for 34 listed companies, rose for 28, and remained unchanged for another 28.
