Let's Jump In! Muddy Puddle Fun Awaits At PEPPA PIG X CAMP, A First Of Its Kind Immersive Adventure From CAMP And Merlin Entertainments

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Created in collaboration with Merlin Entertainments and under license with leading toys, game and IP company, Hasbro, this picture-perfect 5,000 square foot experience invites families to explore, play, and laugh their way through the world of PEPPA PIG. From dino discoveries to party prep, every room is packed with playful surprises and interactive moments, inviting kids to help get things ready for the big celebration.

"At Merlin Entertainments, we're passionate about creating joyful experiences that bring families closer to the characters they love," said SVP, Managing Director of Merlin Entertainments Scott Maupin. "PEPPA PIG x CAMP is a perfect example of how we bring world-famous brands to life in playful, immersive ways. We're thrilled to collaborate with CAMP to introduce this magical experience to Washington, D.C., and to create meaningful moments that families will remember long after they step through the Magic Door."

Inside P EPPA PIG x CAMP, families can:



Hop aboard Miss Rabbit's Train for a whimsical welcome

Help George find the missing gift at Dinosaur Park

Climb up into and play in a treehouse

Jump in muddy puddles (no boots required!) at the Muddy Puddles Festival

Get crafty with hands on party prep activities

Help Mummy Pig and her pals get ready for the BIG celebration at Peppa's house

Join the grand finale where Peppa introduces her new baby sister, Evie, to the world Snap a picture with Peppa herself and take the memory home with you

"With a fan base that spans generations, PEPPA PIG is one of the most beloved characters in children's entertainment, and we couldn't be more excited to collaborate on this immersive adventure with the honor of introducing the newest arrival to the Pig Family, Baby Evie, to our community and fans," said Jenica Myszkowski, CEO at CAMP. "Inviting families into the world of PEPPA PIG allows them to experience the magic of their favorite stories firsthand - creating lasting memories together, and embracing the power of play."

CAMP will also feature a curated selection of PEPPA PIG toys and gifts like LEGO DUPLO PEPPA PIG building sets, PEPPA x Ollyball, Peppa's Playtime to Bedtime House and Peppa Muddy Puddles Party Doll from Hasbro and more.

"We're always exploring new ways to engage PEPPA PIG fans, and when Merlin brought us the opportunity to bring PEPPA to life in an immersive retail setting like CAMP, we knew it was the perfect match," said Matt Proulx, Senior Vice President of Global Experiences, Partnerships and Music at Hasbro. "Introducing Baby Evie, the newest member of Peppa's family, and giving fans the chance to meet her in real life is truly special. This experience lets our littlest fans play inside Peppa's iconic world-and take a piece of it home through thoughtfully curated merchandise. We're excited to keep evolving how families connect with their first best friend, Peppa."

The Magic Door officially opens to the PEPPA PIG x CAMP experience on July 25 at CAMP's Washington D.C. store at Tysons Corner Center before moving to another CAMP location. Tickets are available now starting at $37 at camp/peppa-pig-x-camp or in person at CAMP. Early booking is encouraged, as spots are limited. For more information, visit camp and follow @campstores on social media. Digital assets can be found here .

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

About PEPPA PIG

PEPPA PIG is a British preschool animated television series that has been airing for over 20 years, across 10 seasons in over 180 territories as of 2025. The series follows PEPPA PIG, a cheeky little piggy who lives with her family - younger brother George, baby sister Evie, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig - as well as her diverse community of friends. Globally successful, the brand connects with consumers across every touchpoint, from TV to theme parks to retail. As a lifelong friend, PEPPA PIG encourages kids to jump in together and explore the world around them, while giving kids the confidence to treat every first step as a new adventure, from the everyday to the epic.

About CAMP

CAMP is the ultimate destination for family fun. Since 2018, CAMP (The Store with The Magic Door) has delighted kids and grown-ups alike with viral toys, unforgettable events, and award-winning immersive adventures based on beloved franchises like Bluey, PAW Patrol, Encanto, Trolls, and more. With prestigious accolades like Themed Entertainment Association's Thea Award and The Toy Book Pulse of Play Award, CAMP is an industry leader in location-based entertainment. CAMP has nine retail locations nationwide-Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit camp or follow @campstores.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-center gateway attractions and LEGOLAND® Resorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 62 million guests annually to its diverse global estate in over 20 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGO® Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and uplifting learning experiences.

See for more information.

