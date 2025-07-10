403
Sony Launches High-Resolution Shotgun Microphone with Superior Sound Quality and Compact Design
(MENAFN- Atteline) Also Introduces High-Speed, Large-Capacity CFexpress Type A Memory Cards/Reader Compatible with CFexpress 4
(Dubai, 10 July 2025) – Sony is pleased to announce today the launch of its new ECM-778 shotgun microphone, designed for content production where audio quality is paramount, such as films, dramas and documentaries, this flagship mono high-resolution model delivers immersive, high-quality audio recordings. The microphone offers versatile mounting options, whether fixed to a boom pole or directly attached to compatible camerasi, adapting easily to a wide range of audio recording scenarios.
Additionally, Sony is launching CFexpress Type A cards for its Cinema Line and Alpha mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras: the CEA-G1920T (1920 GB) and CEA-G960T (960 GB), along with the MRW-G3 CFexpress Type A card reader. These new CFexpress 4 – compatible products achieve read speeds exceeding 1800 MB/s – more than twice as fast as earlier modelsii – and a storage capacity of up to 1920 GBiii.
New ECM-778 premium shotgun microphone
The ECM-778 shotgun microphone features a newly developed microphone capsule, a brass acoustic tube, and a specifically designed electronic circuit board for superior sound quality, that together enable high-quality recording with clear, spacious high frequencies and stable mid-low frequencies. Despite its compact size of 176 mm in length and weight of just 102 g, the ECM-778 achieves excellent forward directivity, providing great user flexibility when recording in confined recording spaces.
The shotgun microphone can be attached to various equipment such as microphone boom poles by using the supplied microphone holder and stand adapteriv. And it can be used with external audio input devices, recording equipment, and camera systems equipped with XLR terminals, including Cinema Line and Alpha mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras, supporting a wide range of video production and audio recording environments.
New CEA-G1920T and CEA-G960T CFexpress Type A cards and MRW-G3 card reader
The CEA-G1920T and CEA-G960T CFexpress Type A cards and MRW-G3 card reader support long-duration video recording, high-speed continuous shooting, and fast data transfer. The cards follow the VPG (Video Performance Guarantee) 400 standard, ensuring stable video recording at 400 MB/sec. The CFexpress 4 – compatible MRW-G3 card reader enables high-speed data transfer to computers, improving workflow efficiency.
Sony continues to expand its lineup of video production accessories to support professional and high-end amateur creators in their production activities and workflow efficiency.
Key Features of the ECM-778 Shotgun Microphone
1. Clear and Precise Sound Capture
* Clear High Frequencies and Stable Mid-Low Range
The newly developed microphone capsule, precision-machined brass acoustic tube, and electronic circuit board work together to deliver clear high frequencies without unwanted resonance and stable mid-low frequencies. With high-resolution support capturing frequencies beyond the audible range of 20 kHz, it enables clear and spatially expansive audio recording of voices, ambient sounds, nature sounds, musical instruments, and more.
* Sharp Directivity for Targeted Sound Capture
A precise acoustic tube design using sound wave interference effects consistently suppresses sound from the sides and rear across the entire frequency range. This characteristic achieves sharp forward directivity, clearly capturing desired sound while effectively reducing surrounding noise.
* Consistent Sound Quality Across Various Recording Distances
The combination of a microphone capsule capable of capturing subtle sounds and high-frequency vibrations with a precision-machined brass acoustic tube delivers consistent sound quality across various recording environments, whether mounted on a boom pole, on-camera, or in studio setups with varying distances from subjects.
* Circuit Design for Sound Quality and Noise Suppression
Film capacitors and metal film resistors are used in the signal path to achieve clear sound quality. Conductive polymer aluminium solid capacitors in the power circuit combine miniaturisation with high capacity to ensure a stable power supply. Additionally, the machined aluminium exterior suppresses external vibrations and electrical noise, enabling high-precision audio recording.
2. Superior Portability through Compact and Lightweight Design
The microphone achieves a compact size of 176 mm in length by miniaturising the acoustic tube and electronic circuit board while keeping high sound quality. Its design supports boom use with exceptional mobility, ideal for capturing clean audio in restricted environments. When mounted on top of cameras, it minimises intrusion into the frame. Weighing just 102 g thanks to its machined aluminium exterior and compact design, it improves operability when attached to boom poles and stays easy to handle during extended use. When mounted on cameras with XLR terminals, it minimises the burden on camera operation, enhancing mobility on set and accommodating various recording scenarios.
3. Reliability and Versatility for Various Environments
* Low-Cut Switch to Reduce Unwanted Bass Noise
The built-in low-cut switch effectively reduces wind noise and vibration when activated, enabling clear and easy-to-hear audio recordings.
* Two Types of Wind Screens Included
The foam-type wind screen is lightweight and easy to handle, suitable for indoor use or environments with minimal wind. The fur-type wind screen offers superior wind protection, ideal for outdoor use or windy conditions. Using the right wind screen for different environments ensures clear audio recording under various conditions.
* Durability and Reliability
The microphone features a robust machined aluminium exterior. Designed with professional use environments in mind, it keeps reliable and stable performance under various conditions.
* Collaboration with Film Sound Engineers
In the development of the ECM-778, Sony collaborated with sound engineers engaged in film production from the design stage, incorporating professional feedback through product testing and discussions.
Comment from Mr. Kenichi Fujimoto, Sound Engineer, winner of the Japan Academy Film Prize for Best Sound Recording (2012, 2015)
We recording engineers forge our sonic preferences over years, recording and listening to countless projects with a vast array of microphones, starting from our days as assistants. When we step into the lead role, we choose the mic that perfectly matches our cultivated taste. Right now, this is the single best choice available. In filmmaking, the shotgun mic for dialogue is the most critical tool – it's the axis around which everything else turns. The 'ECM-778' is that new axis. It strikes an exceptional balance with its length and weight, its clarity and solid core deliver a palpable sound pressure, and it provides that 'little something' that has always been missing in other microphones. It is, simply put, a microphone that lets you create a truly cinematic sound."
Key Features of CFexpress Type A Cards CEA-G1920T (1920 GB), CEA-G960T (960 GB), and Card Reader MRW-G3
1. CFexpress Type A Cards (CEA-G Series) CEA-G1920T, CEA-G960T
* Compatible with CFexpress 4, achieving maximum read speeds of 1800 MB/s and maximum write speeds of 1700 MB/s.
* Available in 1920 GB and 960 GB high-capacity models, following the VPG400 standard required for professional video recording.
* TOUGH specification with approximately 5 timesv the drop resistance and 10 timesvi the bend strength compared to CFexpress Type A standards, with dust and water resistance (IP57), temperature resistance, X-ray resistance, anti-static, and UV resistance, making them usable in harsh environments.
2. CFexpress Type A Card Reader MRW-G3
* High-speed data transfer with CFexpress 4 and USB 40Gbps support, reducing computer import times.
* Compatible with computers, smartphones, and tablets, enabling data editing and uploading from various devices and locations.
* Features heat dissipation design to handle temperature increases during large file transfers, achieving high reliability and durability.
Availability
The ECM-778 shotgun microphone will be available in the UAE from August 2025.
The CEA-G1920T (1920 GB) and CEA-G960T (960 GB), along with the MRW-G3 CFexpress Type A card reader will be available in other markets in the middle east by August 2025.
###
