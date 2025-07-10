Michael Terpin Joins GOAT Network As Strategic Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GOAT Network Recently Launched its BTC Yield Dashboard, The Only Way to Earn Real Bitcoin Yield on a Decentralized Blockchain

OAKLAND, CA, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOAT Network has announced that Michael Terpin has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor. Widely recognized as the“Godfather of Crypto” by CNBC, Terpin's strategic investment in GOAT Network reinforces its leadership in the field of Bitcoin-native yield generation.

Michael Terpin is Founder and CEO of Transform Ventures, a leading blockchain advisory firm and venture studio, and Transform Studios, a Bermuda-based blockchain incubator. Terpin also founded and remains chairman of the largest advisory/marketing firm in the cryptocurrency sector, Transform Group, representing more than half the market capitalization of the cryptocurrency sector, excluding Bitcoin. An early and enthusiastic believer in blockchain, Michael's recently released book“Bitcoin Supercycle: How the Crypto Calendar Can Make You Rich ,” was the best-selling new release in Amazon's Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency section.

"As the first protocol delivering sustainable Bitcoin yield at the chain level, GOAT's BTC yield offerings are already attracting serious interest from Bitcoin Maximalists, institutional investors, and DeFi users," said Michael Terpin. “I look forward to supporting the team as they set the standard for transparent, decentralized BTCFi infrastructure.”

“We're thrilled to welcome Michael Terpin as a strategic advisor at a key juncture in our ongoing expansion,” said Kevin Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of GOAT Network. “Following the recent launch of our BTC Yield Dashboard, Michael's expertise in crypto public relations and regulation will be extremely valuable, given his proven track record in the crypto space.”







The announcement follows the success of GOAT's most recent community launchpad project, Aspecta AI BuildKey , which surged nearly 5x since launch, reaching an implied FDV of $115 million. Trading will remain open until just before GOAT's upcoming TGE.

GOAT Network also recently launched its BTC Yield Dashboard, the world's first suite of sustainable, chain-level Bitcoin yield products, making it the only blockchain network offering real BTC yield, without centralized custody or expensive mining rigs.

GOAT Network is empowering holders to earn yield directly on their BTC, across a curated suite of risk-adjusted BTCFi products (GOAT Safebox, BTCB/DOGEB Vault, Sequencer PoS Staking and BTC Lending). Whether you're a no-compromise BTC maximalist or a DeFi-native investor seeking higher returns, GOAT Network gives you access to true yield, in real BTC, across a range of protocols built for safety, flexibility and scale.

GOAT Network stands alone in offering native BTC rewards on-chain, no synthetic assets, no bridges required and no centralized risks. Unlike traditional DeFi or mining models, GOAT delivers transparent, decentralized BTCFi infrastructure, powered by the network's one-of-a-kind multi-asset PoS architecture and the only decentralized sequencer network in Bitcoin's orbit.

Designed for Bitcoin purists, GOAT Safebox is a non-custodial, risk-free yield product offering 2% APY in native BTC. Users can lock BTC for 3 months via a secure enterprise-grade timelock, without bridges or DeFi exposure, just protocol-guaranteed returns, powered by sequencer rewards.

GOAT Network also welcomes holders of “People's Coins” like BTC and Dogecoin via the Stakestone BTCB/DOGEB Vault , geared towards DeFi users looking for reliable yield with minimal risk. Users can deposit BTCB or DOGEB on BNB Chain and earn a 5% APY, backed by real gas fees and sequencer rewards.

Through a collaboration with Artemis Finance , GOAT Network also offers permissionless PoS staking of BTC, BTCB and DOGEB. Users can stake to support the only decentralized sequencer network in the BTC ecosystem, in the process earning BTC yield of at least 10%, along with additional yield in future GOATED token rewards. Due to high on-chain transaction activity, Artemis is currently delivering BTC yield of more than 40%, with total APY of more than 160%. These APYs are driven by sequencer rewards, BTC gas fees, and MEV. Liquid staking on GOAT also allows users to unstake at any time, with no lock-in.

GOAT Network's lending protocol Avalon Finance unlocks true capital efficiency for BTC holders, enabling users to borrow against BTC with flexible terms – then deploy that BTC into higher-yield BTCFi dApps such as Artemis. Users may also borrow USDC, USDT, or ETH with Avalon, on GOAT Network. Avalon's customizable risk and reward profiles enable seasoned users to optimize returns while maintaining access to liquidity.

About GOAT Network

GOAT Network is the first Bitcoin-native ZK Rollup engineered to deliver sustainable, native BTC yield through a breakthrough combination of in-house zkMIPS (the fastest production-ready zkVM), a practical BitVM2 challenge model (reducing the challenging period from 14 days to less than 1 day), and Bitcoin's first Decentralized Sequencer network.

