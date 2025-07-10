403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Can India, China rebuild relations after years of hostility?
(MENAFN) India and China seem to be taking tentative steps to mend their strained ties after years of hostility, though deep-rooted tensions and mistrust continue to pose obstacles.
A possible shift in relations was signaled by the recent visits of two high-ranking Indian officials to China late last month. Their presence marked a notable development in the slow-moving diplomatic thaw.
In June, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh traveled separately to China to attend meetings under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) framework. The SCO is a security-focused regional bloc made up of ten countries, including China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, and India. Singh’s trip was particularly significant, being the first visit by a senior Indian figure to China in five years.
Central to the long-standing strain is a 3,440-kilometer (2,100-mile) undefined border. The rugged terrain—marked by shifting rivers, frozen lakes, and mountainous regions—frequently leads to confusion over the boundary, often resulting in troops from both nations confronting each other, which sometimes escalates into conflict.
A major turning point in the modern era of their disputes occurred in June 2020, when Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh. The encounter, which resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Indian troops and four Chinese soldiers, was the deadliest in decades. Tensions since then have led to additional standoffs in various areas along the disputed frontier.
Despite this, shifting geopolitical dynamics and developments on the ground appear to be pushing both governments toward limited cooperation. In a sign of that, they reached a mutual understanding late last year on several key points of friction in the Ladakh region.
A possible shift in relations was signaled by the recent visits of two high-ranking Indian officials to China late last month. Their presence marked a notable development in the slow-moving diplomatic thaw.
In June, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh traveled separately to China to attend meetings under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) framework. The SCO is a security-focused regional bloc made up of ten countries, including China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, and India. Singh’s trip was particularly significant, being the first visit by a senior Indian figure to China in five years.
Central to the long-standing strain is a 3,440-kilometer (2,100-mile) undefined border. The rugged terrain—marked by shifting rivers, frozen lakes, and mountainous regions—frequently leads to confusion over the boundary, often resulting in troops from both nations confronting each other, which sometimes escalates into conflict.
A major turning point in the modern era of their disputes occurred in June 2020, when Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh. The encounter, which resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Indian troops and four Chinese soldiers, was the deadliest in decades. Tensions since then have led to additional standoffs in various areas along the disputed frontier.
Despite this, shifting geopolitical dynamics and developments on the ground appear to be pushing both governments toward limited cooperation. In a sign of that, they reached a mutual understanding late last year on several key points of friction in the Ladakh region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment