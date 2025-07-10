403
Kremlin states Israel indifferent in Russian mediation of war with Iran
(MENAFN) Israel has shown no willingness to pursue a peaceful resolution to its escalating conflict with Iran, despite Moscow’s offer to mediate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Addressing reporters, Peskov expressed concern over what he called a “galloping escalation” of hostilities between the two nations, warning that the situation is becoming increasingly unpredictable. He urged both sides to exercise “maximum restraint” to prevent a complete breakdown of stability.
Peskov emphasized that President Vladimir Putin had offered Russia’s assistance in facilitating dialogue, but noted that “Israel has so far shown no interest in mediation or in moving toward a peaceful track.”
The tensions flared after Iran’s talks with the US over a new nuclear deal stalled. Israel responded by launching multiple strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, reportedly killing senior officials and scientists. Iran retaliated with large-scale missile attacks on Israel.
Amid growing fears of regional war, US President Donald Trump—an outspoken backer of Israel—advised Tehran residents to flee the city. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also made veiled threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Following the exchanges, Putin held separate phone conversations with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Netanyahu to explore options for de-escalation. Trump later spoke with Putin and expressed openness to Russia playing a mediating role in the conflict.
