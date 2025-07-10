403
What’s Trump next step after meeting African presidents?
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed leaders from five West African nations to the White House on Wednesday, signaling a push to strengthen commercial ties with the resource-rich region as global competition—particularly with China—intensifies.
The summit included the heads of state from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal, all of which lie along Africa’s Atlantic coast. The gathering comes amid Washington's renewed interest in African affairs, following its recent role in brokering a peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda—an initiative observers believe could open new doors for American investment.
Unlike traditional aid-based models, the Trump administration continues to emphasize investment-led partnerships. West Africa’s natural resources, political openings, and strategic location make it attractive to U.S. businesses looking to shorten supply chains and tap into untapped markets.
“This meeting is likely to be anchored in Washington’s quest to secure relations that are commercially beneficial to American operators, or that give American operators preferential treatment into strategic sectors and resources,” said Beverly Ochieng, a senior analyst at Control Risks consultancy.
China remains the dominant player across Africa’s critical mineral supply chains. However, U.S. policymakers are increasingly seeking to diversify sources of essential materials like manganese, bauxite, and iron amid export restrictions and an intensifying trade war with Beijing. West Africa is emerging as a key frontier in that diversification effort.
Despite regional challenges—including maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea, irregular migration, and terrorist threats—most of the nations attending the summit are seen as politically stable. The exception is Guinea-Bissau, which is mired in a political impasse ahead of upcoming elections and a planned transition of power.
Gabon, with its lush rainforests and oil-rich coastline, is a major exporter of manganese, iron, and timber. Although uranium mining in the country ceased in 1999, the sector still holds untapped potential. The country is actively pursuing foreign investment as it seeks a “financial lifeline,” Ochieng noted.
As U.S. strategy in Africa evolves, this summit marks a symbolic and strategic shift. Whether it leads to genuine partnerships or is seen as a transactional “trick” in the global race for resources remains to be seen.
