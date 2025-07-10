TN Temples To Introduce 'Break' Darshan System For Devotees
This initiative, modeled on the popular system at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, is aimed at reducing waiting times for darshan and streamlining crowd management.
Under the new arrangement, devotees can book their darshan slots online in advance by selecting a specific date and time. This not only helps avoid long queues but also ensures a more comfortable and convenient experience by providing faster access to the sanctum sanctorum through dedicated entry points.
According to HR and CE officials, those availing the "break" darshan will also be entitled to a set of added benefits. These include a special offering of prasadam, participation in aarti, and sacred theertham from the temple.
At the Palani Murugan temple, a fee of Rs 300 has been fixed for the special darshan. Devotees opting for this service will receive a devotional package containing the famed Panchamirtham, a coconut, fruits, sacred ash (vibhuti), and a traditional yellow cloth bag (manjappai), which is symbolic in Tamil devotional practice.
The officials confirmed that this system will soon be rolled out in other prominent temples across the state.
Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple and Samayapuram Mariamman Temple have been identified as the next destinations for this upgraded darshan facility.
Temple authorities believe that the new system will not only improve the overall devotional experience for pilgrims but also ensure better crowd control, especially during peak seasons and festival periods. With growing footfalls at major shrines across Tamil Nadu, the 'break' darshan initiative is expected to modernise temple management while retaining traditional sanctity and rituals.
