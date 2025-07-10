Qatar Airways Completes Starlink Installation Programme For Boeing 777S, Delivering Wi-Fi Speeds Of Up To 500 Mbps Per Aircraft

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways, recently crowned the World's Best Airline by Skytrax 2025, has completed the Starlink installation programme on 54 Boeing 777 aircraft, delivering on its promise to offer the fastest Wi-Fi onboard at a record speed.

This milestone makes Qatar Airways the operator of the largest number of widebody aircraft equipped with Starlink technology. It also cements the airline's position as the global leader in Starlink-equipped long-haul and ultra-long-haul connectivity, and the only carrier in the Middle East and North Africa offering the service.

Originally scheduled as a two-year programme, the installation was completed in nine months; nearly 50% faster than planned. By cutting the retrofit time from three days to just 9.5 hours per aircraft, the airline completed the rollout programme without disrupting operations.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“This new milestone demonstrates our strategic investment in redefining our passengers' expectations.

We promised the fastest, most seamless in-flight connectivity in the industry, and with Starlink we have delivered it faster and at an unmatched scale. Having completed our rollout programme for Boeing 777s, we are now fully focused on equipping our Airbus A350 fleet with Starlink, bringing this game-changing experience to even more routes across our global network of over 170 destinations.”

Passengers in both Premium and Economy cabins enjoy free, gate-to-gate Wi-Fi speeds of up to 500 Mbps per aircraft. Whether streaming, gaming, or working, they can expect a fast and reliable connection comparable, if not better, to their experience at home.

Building on the success of the rollout programme for Boeing 777s, the airline is now equipping its Airbus A350 fleet, aiming to complete Starlink installation within the next year.

Since launching the world's first Starlink-equipped Boeing 777 in October 2024, Qatar Airways has operated over 15,000 Starlink-connected flights, continuing to redefine the modern travel experience with world-class services and pioneering innovation.