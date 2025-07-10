Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Commits to Deepening Ties with Arab Nations

2025-07-10 05:07:56
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang affirmed on Wednesday Beijing’s readiness to maintain close alignment between its growth plans and those of Arab countries.

This statement was made during his official visit to Cairo, where he met with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Li emphasized the importance of exploring collaboration in advancing sectors like renewable energy, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and the maritime economy, urging both parties to “leverage cooperation potential in emerging fields such as new energy, artificial intelligence, digital economy, and the blue economy.”

According to Arab League spokesman Jamal Rushdi, Aboul Gheit underlined the strong commitment of both the Arab League and its member states to expanding collaborative ties with China.

He highlighted the significance of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF), launched in 2004, as a platform to enhance mutual engagement and strategic dialogue.

The conversation also delved into major global and regional matters that concern both sides.

Rushdi noted that Aboul Gheit “expressed appreciation for China’s supportive positions on the Palestinian cause in various international forums, in addition to the support provided to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).”

Furthermore, Aboul Gheit reiterated “the firm Arab stance on supporting the One China principle and backing China’s efforts to maintain its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” as reported by the spokesman.

Premier Li landed in Cairo early Wednesday to begin his official visit and engage in high-level discussions with Egyptian leaders.

