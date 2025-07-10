Mexican Embassy Commemorates 50 Years Of Ties With Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 10 (Petra) – The Mexican Embassy in Amman hosted a reception Wednesday evening to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Jordan and Mexico.The celebration was attended by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nancy Namrouqa, along with a number of officials, ambassadors, academics, journalists, and invited guests.On the sidelines of the event, held at the embassy premises, an art exhibition titled "Frida Through the Eyes of Young Jordanian Artists" was inaugurated. The exhibition was jointly organized by Yarmouk University and the Mexican Embassy.The exhibit features 77 works of art inspired by the iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, created by more than 70 young Jordanian artists, most of them female students from the university's Faculty of Fine Arts.Mexican Ambassador Jacob Prado emphasized that the ties between Jordan and Mexico go beyond the notable development in trade exchange and the strong institutional framework; the true strength of the bilateral relationship lies in the bonds between the two peoples.He pointed out that in the past decade alone, around 100,000 Mexican tourists have visited Jordan. He also highlighted the numerous agreements signed between Jordanian and Mexican universities, covering various fields of scientific research.The ambassador praised student and faculty exchange programs, which, in his words, build bridges of understanding and friendship between future generations.He also affirmed that the artworks on display are a testament to the special connection young Jordanian artists have formed with Mexico.For his part, Ambassador Khaled Al-Qadi, Director General of the Americas Department at the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, affirmed the historical friendship between Jordan and Mexico and reiterated the two countries' commitment to pursuing peace and prosperity.The exhibition is open to the public from Sunday to Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Embassy of Mexico.