Moh Launches Campaign To Promote Health Amid Climate Change
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ministry of Health launched on Thursday a summer awareness campaign titled "Enhance Your Health with Climate Change" under the patronage of Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi and in collaboration with The Promenade Mall.
The campaign aims to educate the public about the health impacts of climate change and promote environmental preservation and public health.
Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Dr. Al-Munther Al-Hasawi emphasized that climate change is now a lived reality, with rising global temperatures.
A national committee, including representatives from various state bodies, is working on policies to adapt to climate change and reduce its health effects, he added.
Director of the Health Promotion Department Dr. Abeer Al-Baho explained that the campaign focuses on raising awareness about heat-related illnesses, air pollution, and their impact on health.
It encourages healthy behaviors and highlights the link between environmental and human health through workshops, lectures, and interactive activities, Al-Baho said.
The initiative also addresses broader health threats such as infectious and chronic diseases, and promotes eco-friendly practices and partnerships with governmental and non-governmental organizations to unify efforts against climate-related health issues.
Representing Abdullah Al-Othman Endowment Adnan Al-Othman, which collaborated in the campaign through Promenade, stressed the importance of such initiatives in educating the public, especially youth and parents, about the strong connection between climate and health.
He added that tackling climate change requires not just technical or environmental solutions, but also a strong focus on public education and engagement, particularly targeting youth to encourage sustainable practices and mitigate long-term health and developmental risks. (end)
