403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Moi Issues Regulations For Valuable Services Rescinded Citizenship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Interior issued Thursday regulations for those with withdrawn "valuable services" citizenships, granting them benefits until settlement of their status.
In a press release, the Ministry explained that this stems from concerned authorities' intent on facilitating measures and guaranteeing full benefit of granted privileges for this segment.
Those with rescinded valuable service citizenships will be allowed to use their Kuwaiti passports for four months starting July 20, 2025 for those with citizenships withdrawn prior to this date. Four months will be counted beginning with day of withdrawal of nationality for those who have yet to have citizenship rescinded.
The Ministry stressed that those concerned most follow instructions closely, coordinate with embassies of their countries of origin to regain previous passport held prior to granting Kuwaiti citizenship, or attain any official passport so that they can be granted a residence permit.
It underlined necessity of remaining within the allotted time of one year since issuance of decree and publishing in gazette.
It indicated that after the one-year period, privileges will no longer be viable for those who have not amended their legal standing, as they must contact embassies of their countries or origin for a passport within the first three months since beginning of time frame, and present what proves this. If a person deemed unserious in pursuits, privileges will be nulled.
The Ministry went on to expound on the granted privileges including remaining in office if employed in public sector, and public sector companies.
They will be provided with contracts either through the civils service council, or the public companies, but will not be able to remain in executive positions.
Those with rescinded citizenships will reserve the right to education granted by the state prior to withdrawal in all school levels: primary, middle or high school.
Those who began undergraduate or higher studies, or those with scholarships whether within Kuwait or abroad will be granted the right to finish their studies.
They also reserve the right to ownership of singular private residential unit, exempt from this is who owns more than one private residence due to multiple wives.
As for residential care provided prior to rescinded citizenship and who have received all installments from Kuwait Credit Bank (KCB), they can keep the housing unit should they pay the loan within a year from citizenship withdrawal.
Those with a building permit and began construction, they can continue to personally finance construction and pay the KCB loan already taken out within two years since decree issuance.
As for those who attained the permit but have yet to commence construction, they can keep the land and personally finance construction as a private residence within a period not exceeding two years beginning with decree issuance.
The Ministry clarified that those with rescinded citizenships can retain the right for domestic worker sponsorship and ownership of private vehicles as per rules and regulations.
On another note, they will not reserve the same rights as Kuwaitis in areas of benefiting from the state's public properties, for example beach houses, farm, industrial or commercial lands.
They will be granted a timeframe of five years to amend their status and waive right to ownership without fees to first degree relatives on condition they are Kuwaiti citizens.
As for privately owned real estate whether commercial, investment or industrial, a five-year period will be given out to transfer ownership either through selling, gifting or waiving.
All granted privileges will be immediately halted in case of final verdict in felony, crime against honor or integrity, state security crime, or crimes against the Almighty, prophets or the Amir.
They will also be halted if status amendment conditions are not met.
The ministry clarified that status amendment does not negate ability to submit grievances to concerned committee.
It called on all those concerned to cooperate and adhere to instructions.
The Ministry further affirmed its commitment to applying laws fairly, transparently and humanely, as well as take necessary precautions to ensure stability of their legal standing in the country. (end)
ahk
In a press release, the Ministry explained that this stems from concerned authorities' intent on facilitating measures and guaranteeing full benefit of granted privileges for this segment.
Those with rescinded valuable service citizenships will be allowed to use their Kuwaiti passports for four months starting July 20, 2025 for those with citizenships withdrawn prior to this date. Four months will be counted beginning with day of withdrawal of nationality for those who have yet to have citizenship rescinded.
The Ministry stressed that those concerned most follow instructions closely, coordinate with embassies of their countries of origin to regain previous passport held prior to granting Kuwaiti citizenship, or attain any official passport so that they can be granted a residence permit.
It underlined necessity of remaining within the allotted time of one year since issuance of decree and publishing in gazette.
It indicated that after the one-year period, privileges will no longer be viable for those who have not amended their legal standing, as they must contact embassies of their countries or origin for a passport within the first three months since beginning of time frame, and present what proves this. If a person deemed unserious in pursuits, privileges will be nulled.
The Ministry went on to expound on the granted privileges including remaining in office if employed in public sector, and public sector companies.
They will be provided with contracts either through the civils service council, or the public companies, but will not be able to remain in executive positions.
Those with rescinded citizenships will reserve the right to education granted by the state prior to withdrawal in all school levels: primary, middle or high school.
Those who began undergraduate or higher studies, or those with scholarships whether within Kuwait or abroad will be granted the right to finish their studies.
They also reserve the right to ownership of singular private residential unit, exempt from this is who owns more than one private residence due to multiple wives.
As for residential care provided prior to rescinded citizenship and who have received all installments from Kuwait Credit Bank (KCB), they can keep the housing unit should they pay the loan within a year from citizenship withdrawal.
Those with a building permit and began construction, they can continue to personally finance construction and pay the KCB loan already taken out within two years since decree issuance.
As for those who attained the permit but have yet to commence construction, they can keep the land and personally finance construction as a private residence within a period not exceeding two years beginning with decree issuance.
The Ministry clarified that those with rescinded citizenships can retain the right for domestic worker sponsorship and ownership of private vehicles as per rules and regulations.
On another note, they will not reserve the same rights as Kuwaitis in areas of benefiting from the state's public properties, for example beach houses, farm, industrial or commercial lands.
They will be granted a timeframe of five years to amend their status and waive right to ownership without fees to first degree relatives on condition they are Kuwaiti citizens.
As for privately owned real estate whether commercial, investment or industrial, a five-year period will be given out to transfer ownership either through selling, gifting or waiving.
All granted privileges will be immediately halted in case of final verdict in felony, crime against honor or integrity, state security crime, or crimes against the Almighty, prophets or the Amir.
They will also be halted if status amendment conditions are not met.
The ministry clarified that status amendment does not negate ability to submit grievances to concerned committee.
It called on all those concerned to cooperate and adhere to instructions.
The Ministry further affirmed its commitment to applying laws fairly, transparently and humanely, as well as take necessary precautions to ensure stability of their legal standing in the country. (end)
ahk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment