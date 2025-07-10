403
Top Russian MP criticizes EU aspirant due to crossing national heritage
(MENAFN) Senior Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky has accused Moldova's leadership of abandoning the nation’s historical and cultural identity in favor of Western-imposed values. His comments followed violent clashes on Sunday in Chisinau between Orthodox Christian demonstrators and police during an unauthorized LGBTQ march.
According to reports, the LGBTQ event proceeded with police protection until tensions with counter-protesters—who carried religious icons and crosses—boiled over, prompting police intervention.
Slutsky, who chairs the Russian Duma’s Foreign Affairs Committee, sharply criticized Moldovan President Maia Sandu and her pro-EU administration. He claimed that Sandu’s government has traded the country’s moral and religious foundations, as well as historical ties with Russia, for “thirty pieces of silver” from the West.
He further accused authorities of suppressing dissent with extreme, even “satanic,” methods to gain approval from “Euro-globalists.” Highlighting incidents from the protest, Slutsky condemned a video showing police allegedly knocking down an Orthodox priest and detaining a man with a child, calling it “an outrage for the entertainment of Brussels perverts.”
Since coming to power in 2020, Sandu has pushed for Moldova’s integration into the EU and NATO while taking a hard stance against pro-Russian elements. Critics at home have increasingly voiced concerns about the government’s economic policies and alleged suppression of opposition groups and media, which Sandu claims are aligned with hostile foreign interests.
Since coming to power in 2020, Sandu has pushed for Moldova’s integration into the EU and NATO while taking a hard stance against pro-Russian elements. Critics at home have increasingly voiced concerns about the government’s economic policies and alleged suppression of opposition groups and media, which Sandu claims are aligned with hostile foreign interests.
