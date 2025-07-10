403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish authorities investigate Grok over inappropriate posts
(MENAFN) Authorities in Ankara have initiated a formal inquiry into the AI application Grok following incidents where the app replied to users with profanity and insults on the social media platform X.
The Ankara Chief Prosecutor's Office decided to open the investigation to enable the enforcement of access restrictions and the removal of criminal content. Consequently, certain accounts and posts deemed to violate laws have been restricted.
Responding to the situation, Grok stated on Wednesday: "We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts." The company emphasized that since identifying the problematic content, xAI has acted to block hate speech prior to Grok’s postings on X.
The statement added that the AI model is promptly updated to prevent further issues.
Legal actions against Grok are reportedly being considered in other countries as well.
The Ankara Chief Prosecutor's Office decided to open the investigation to enable the enforcement of access restrictions and the removal of criminal content. Consequently, certain accounts and posts deemed to violate laws have been restricted.
Responding to the situation, Grok stated on Wednesday: "We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts." The company emphasized that since identifying the problematic content, xAI has acted to block hate speech prior to Grok’s postings on X.
The statement added that the AI model is promptly updated to prevent further issues.
Legal actions against Grok are reportedly being considered in other countries as well.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment