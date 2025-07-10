Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish authorities investigate Grok over inappropriate posts

2025-07-10 04:58:09
(MENAFN) Authorities in Ankara have initiated a formal inquiry into the AI application Grok following incidents where the app replied to users with profanity and insults on the social media platform X.

The Ankara Chief Prosecutor's Office decided to open the investigation to enable the enforcement of access restrictions and the removal of criminal content. Consequently, certain accounts and posts deemed to violate laws have been restricted.

Responding to the situation, Grok stated on Wednesday: "We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts." The company emphasized that since identifying the problematic content, xAI has acted to block hate speech prior to Grok’s postings on X.

The statement added that the AI model is promptly updated to prevent further issues.

Legal actions against Grok are reportedly being considered in other countries as well.

