403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Student Wins in Portugal with AI Travel Guide
(MENAFN) A Turkish undergraduate specializing in computer engineering has secured the top award at a prestigious international technology gathering in Portugal, thanks to an artificial intelligence-based travel companion application inspired by his overseas experiences.
Yusuf Yilmaz, enrolled at Yildiz Technical University in Istanbul, created the app following the obstacles he encountered while journeying through Europe during a five-month Erasmus exchange program in Portugal last year.
The innovative platform, which functions as an interactive travel guide, enhances cultural understanding by integrating quizzes and games into the travel experience.
His creation received first prize in the “Gamification” category at Shift APPens 2025, a leading event focused on software development and digital innovation, hosted in Portugal.
The application utilizes geolocation technology to produce live questions related to nearby historical or cultural sites and offers challenges designed to motivate users to engage with their environment more actively.
Presently, the app is available in demo form for web browsers, but Yilmaz intends to introduce a mobile application version in the near future.
In a statement to a news agency, Yilmaz explained that the concept stemmed from his personal journeys.
“Last year, I traveled across various European countries during my Erasmus stay in Portugal. I enjoyed learning about the cultures of the places I visited—that’s where the idea came from,” he said.
Yusuf Yilmaz, enrolled at Yildiz Technical University in Istanbul, created the app following the obstacles he encountered while journeying through Europe during a five-month Erasmus exchange program in Portugal last year.
The innovative platform, which functions as an interactive travel guide, enhances cultural understanding by integrating quizzes and games into the travel experience.
His creation received first prize in the “Gamification” category at Shift APPens 2025, a leading event focused on software development and digital innovation, hosted in Portugal.
The application utilizes geolocation technology to produce live questions related to nearby historical or cultural sites and offers challenges designed to motivate users to engage with their environment more actively.
Presently, the app is available in demo form for web browsers, but Yilmaz intends to introduce a mobile application version in the near future.
In a statement to a news agency, Yilmaz explained that the concept stemmed from his personal journeys.
“Last year, I traveled across various European countries during my Erasmus stay in Portugal. I enjoyed learning about the cultures of the places I visited—that’s where the idea came from,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment