QNB Net Profit Jumps 3% To QR8.4Bn In First Half Of 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: QNB Group, one of the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, announced its results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

QNB Group's Board of Directors yesterday approved the financial results for the six months period ended June 30, 2025. Further, the Board of Directors approved an interim cash dividend distribution of 35% of the nominal share value (QR0.35 per share), payable to eligible shareholders as at the close of trading on 17 July 2025.

The proposed interim cash dividend distribution is subject to approval by the Qatar Central Bank (QCB). With this second year of interim cash dividends, QNB has proudly established a leading trend by declaring interim cash dividends aiming to reward its shareholders.

The net profit for the six months (H1) ended June 30, 2025 reached QR8.4bn ($2.3bn), an increase of 3% compared to same period last year. The net profit before Pillar Two Taxes reached QR9.1bn ($2.5bn), an increase of 11% compared to June 2024. Operating Income increased by 8% to reach QR21.8bn ($6bn) which reflects the Group's ability to maintain successful growth across a range of revenue sources.

Total Assets as at 30June 2025 reached QR1,354bn ($372bn), an increase of 7% from June 30 2024, mainly driven by growth in loans and advances by 9% to reach QR962bn ($264bn). Customer deposits increased by 5% to reach QR935bn ($D257bn) from June 30, 2024.

QNB Group's efficiency (cost to income) ratio stood at 23.0%, which is considered one of the best ratios among large financial institutions in the MEA region.

The ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans stood at 2.9% as at June 30 2025, one of the lowest amongst financial institutions in the MEA region, reflecting the high quality of the Group's loan book and the effective management of credit risk. In addition, loan loss coverage ratio stood at 100%, which reflects the prudent approach adopted by the Group towards non-performing loans.

Total Equity increased to QR119bn ($33bn), up by 8% from June 2024. Earnings per share reached QR0.85 ($0.23).

QNB Group's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as at June 30, 2025 amounted to 19.2% Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) as at June 30, 2025 amounted to 151% and 103% respectively. These ratios are higher than the regulatory minimum requirements of the QCB and Basel III reforms requirements.

QNB Group's presence spans 28 countries across three continents operating from approximately 900 locations, over 5,000 ATMs supported by more than 31,000 staff.